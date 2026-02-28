News by Kandiss Edwards The Tale Of Prince Will Be Passed Down In ‘Prince: A Little Golden Book’ In creating the biography, Shannon Smith said she made choices in describing Prince’s life that balanced accuracy with age-appropriate language for young readers.







A children’s biography of music icon Prince was just released to carry the Purple One’s legacy to the next generation.

Written by author Nikki Shannon Smith and illustrated by Don Tate, Prince: A Little Golden Book was produced for young readers. The 24-page children’s biography was published in January 2026 as part of the Little Golden Book Biographies series. It tells the life story of Prince Rogers Nelson from his childhood in Minneapolis to his rise as a generational artist.

Shannon Smith, a longtime Prince fan and retired elementary school teacher, said she worked for about two years to condense the musician’s life and career into a format suitable for children ages 4-8. Released by Penguin House, the story of Prince’s life was gleaned from listening to his albums and viewing video and television appearances, the Star Tribune reported. In its official description Prince: A Little Golden Book is described as a celebration of “fearless self-expression.”

“Prince was born with an extraordinary gift. It was the gift of music, and he would soon share it with the world. Read the inspiring story of a true musical genius—from his childhood in Minneapolis to creating timeless hits like “Purple Rain” and “1999.” This biography celebrates Prince’s boundary-breaking artistry, his fearless self-expression, and his enduring influence on music, fashion, and culture.”

Illustrator Don Tate recreated and reimagined the life and iconic moments of the Icon in the style of classic fairytales.

Shannon Smith and Tate will appear in the Twin Cities on Friday, Feb. 27, at the Ramsey County Library in Roseville and at Black Garnet Books in St. Paul. Events include story time, a drawing demonstration, and discussion aimed at encouraging children to pursue their interests.

In creating the biography, Shannon Smith said she made choices in describing Prince’s life that balanced accuracy with age-appropriate language for young readers. Her intent was to make sure young readers understood the message of Prince’s life: following your passion can lead to greatness.

“Hopefully, they’ll come away thinking: ‘I can do one of my favorite things when I grow up. I can be great at something,” she told Star Tribune.

Other notable stars have been a part of the Golden Book series, including Lady Gaga, Elton John, The Beatles, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé. Only the second Black person to grace the list, Prince is a fitting addition. His contribution to rock, R&B, and pop music is immeasurable and will hopefully endure for decades to come.

