Prince’s Sister Tyka Nelson Dies At Age 64

Tyka Nelson, the sister of the late music legend Prince, died Monday morning at age 64.

Her son, President Nelson, confirmed the death with The Minnesota Star- Tribune but didn’t reveal any details. Nelson passed months after she missed her retirement and farewell concert in June at the Dakota.

The musician, who released four albums between 1988 and 2011, was set to emcee the show and sing a couple of songs. But after falling ill, the concert went on without her.

“I’m getting older,” Nelson said ahead of the retirement show. “I really wasn’t a singer. I’m a writer. I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing.”

Nelson, Prince’s only full sibling, shared her family’s passion for music, much like her brother and their parents, jazz singer Mattie Della Shaw Baker and musician John L. Nelson. Before missing her retirement concert, she had shared plans to write a memoir.

The singer hasn’t performed publicly since her last show in Australia in 2018. Twin Cities musician Paul Peterson worked with Nelson on the 2018 tour and said Nelson was shy about singing despite her natural talent.

“The girl could sing, no question about it,” he said Tuesday. “She didn’t get to do it often, so it was a little intimidating for her. She had a soulful and sweet voice. She was playful and cute, interested in doing things for herself and keeping Prince’s legacy alive.”

Peterson was set to be the music director for Nelson’s concert at the Dakota in June, but they only communicated by phone and never met in person. In August, however, she texted him, saying, “I can dance again.”

Her half-sister Sharon Nelson praised Tyka Nelson for her authenticity and individuality.

“She had her own mind. She’s in a better place,” Sharon Nelson said.

On the “Purple Rain” artist’s official IG page, his estate acknowledged Tyka’s death.

“It is with deep sadness and sympathy that we share in the news on the passing of Tyka Nelson. Tyka was a beloved mother and sister. She was also a singer, songwriter and widely known as one of Prince’s siblings. She shared much time with him during his life. They were raised together by their parents, Mattie and John L. Nelson. Tyka frequented Paisley Park and attended events and celebrations to support the Prince’s legacy. Tyka [traveled] around the world to thank fans for loving her brother. She loved them, and we’d like to thank them for loving her back. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with her sons, President and Sir, as well as her entire family during this time of loss. Rest in Peace,” Tyka.”

In addition to Sharon Nelson, Tyka and Prince, she had five half-siblings: Sharon, Norrine, and John Nelson (who died in 2021), Alfred Jackson (who died in 2019), and Omarr Baker. Tyka Nelson is survived by her sons, President and Sir, sisters Sharon and Norrine Nelson, and brother Omarr Baker.