Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Michelle Obama To Answer Fan-Submitted Questions With Older Brother On New Podcast Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson are joining the podcast circuit.







Former first lady Michelle Obama will make her voice heard alongside her older brother Craig Robinson in their new podcast, IMO.

Starting March 12 with an in-depth conversation featuring Issa Rae, the weekly podcast series will see the siblings answer listener-submitted questions and sharing their insights and candid perspectives on everyday topics that influence our lives.

“With everything going on in the world, we’re all looking for answers and people to turn to,” Obama said in a press release. “My brother Craig and I launched the IMO podcast to create a space for people to come as they are, ask honest questions, give their opinions, and have thoughtful conversations about life. There is no single way to deal with the challenges we may be facing—whether it’s family, faith, or our personal relationships—but taking the time to open up and talk about these issues can provide hope.”

The podcast website invites visitors to submit questions for a chance to hear Obama, Robinson, and their guest offer insights. Each conversation will feature a mix of humor, practical advice, and thoughtful reflections.

“We grew up talking through life’s big and small questions together,” said Robinson, executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). “And now, we’re inviting listeners into that conversation, with the hope that it sparks new ideas, new perspectives, and creates the connection we could all use right now.”

With the country’s current climate in mind, IMO aims to tackle deeply personal and thought-provoking topics everyone can relate to. The first episode features Rae, who joins the siblings to discuss navigating mismatched expectations in adult friendships. Episode two features clinical psychologist Dr. Orna Guralnik, who sheds light on building healthy relationships in marriage.

Keke Palmer will also share her journey of balancing personal sacrifices with career success. Other guests include social psychologist and bestselling author Jonathan Haidt, who explores how to reverse two major shifts in childhood: the decline of play-based experiences and the rise of phone-based childhoods, and Seth and Lauren Rogen, who open up about the realities of caring for aging parents as part of the “sandwich generation.”

Future episodes throughout the season will feature relatable deep dives with Jay Shetty, Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, Tyler Perry, Elaine Welteroth, Tracee Ellis Ross, Angie Martinez, and others.

RELATED CONTENT: Walmart Brings Health Advocates To BE’s Women Of Power Summit To Provide Health Screenings

