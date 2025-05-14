Pro Skateboarder Tyshawn Jones Sues Supreme In $26 Million Defamation Lawsuit

Pro Skateboarder Tyshawn Jones has sued his former collaborator, Supreme, in a $26 million defamation lawsuit.

The 26-year-old had been in a long-term deal with the streetwear fashion brand since he was 11. Despite officially signing with the brand at age 13, the two parties recently parted ways last September. The former sponsor’s relationship with the skater has soured further with this new legal filing.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, claims that Supreme terminated Jones’ years-long deal with the brand. Jones also accused Supreme of spreading “malicious” rumors to harm his reputation. He alleges the brand blames the ex-signee for the deal’s axing. According to Modern Notoriety, the lawsuit stated that the false accusations led to his blackballing from the industry.

“Supreme’s termination is pretext for cost-cutting,” reads the complaint. “Doubling down on their bad faith and willful breach, Supreme, through several statements both impermissible and false, has widely disparaged Tyshawn as a liability, a risk — someone no brand would want to affiliate or work with.”

However, Supreme has claimed it rightfully ended its sponsorship of Jones for violating their agreement. The company referenced Jones wearing a “Superman” sweatshirt in a photoshoot campaign for Marc Jacobs.

On the other hand, Jones insists he had remained upfront about modeling for different brands. This also extends to his recent ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton. He claims the real reason behind the contract termination stems from the brand undergoing new changes in ownership, making the move to clear its debt ahead of its sale.

“I am saddened it has come to this, but I have a duty to myself and my career, and feel a responsibility to the next generation of skateboarders to stand up for what is right,” Jones told the New York Post. “Supreme’s success has been largely shaped by the contributions of young talent, and I believe those contributions deserve to be respected.”

Jones further detailed that Supreme still owes him $1.5 million from his former contract, which had 15 months left before its expiration. The rest of the $25 million asked for will cover damages from the brand’s alleged “wanton and egregious conduct” toward him.

