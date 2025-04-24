Fashion & Beauty by Jeroslyn JoVonn Spike Lee’s 40 Acres And A Mule Drops ‘Malcolm X’ And ‘Clockers’ Capsule With Supreme Spike Lee’s 40 Acres and a Mule fashion line returns in a bold new collaboration with Supreme







Supreme has teamed up with Spike Lee’s famed production company 40 Acres and a Mule for a capsule collection honoring two of Lee’s classic films, Malcolm X (1992) and Clockers (1995).

On April 23, Supreme unveiled the new apparel line on Instagram with a post honoring the legendary director-writer’s 40-year film legacy. The photos highlighted pieces from the collection, including a varsity jacket, baseball jersey, two T-shirts, and a 6-panel hat.

“With a career spanning directing, producing, screenwriting and acting, Spike Lee is one of the most celebrated and prolific filmmakers working today,” Supreme wrote.

Lee named his production after the unfulfilled promise made to newly freed slaves after the Civil War. Since its founding in 1979, 40 Acres and a Mule has produced countless documentaries, feature films, iconic commercials (including his ’80s Air Jordan ads), and influential music videos, including Public Enemy’s 1989 classic “Fight The Power.”

The Supreme collection marks a full-circle moment for Lee, who turned his 40 Acres and a Mule production brand into a fashion line in 1990. He launched “Spike’s Joint” retail stores in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, West Hollywood and a kiosk in Los Angeles’ Baldwin Hills mall.

These spots sold film-inspired gear like varsity jackets, sweaters, tees, and the iconic X Cap, made famous by Lee’s Oscar-nominated Malcolm X film starring Denzel Washington. Now, spanning over 30 years, Supreme is looking to reintroduce the fashion aspect of 40 Acres to a new generation while paying tribute to Lee’s significance in film.

“Across such widely varied films, Lee has boldly explored a complex landscape of social and political issues shaping American life–chiefly through the lens of Black histories, relationships, communities, and cultures,” Supreme wrote. “Perhaps more than any other filmmaker, Lee has captured the richness of Black experiences with unflinching narrative and visual style.”

The Supreme x 40 Acres collection drops online and in stores on April 24, with the Asia release set for Saturday, April 26.

