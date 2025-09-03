Proenza Schouler Taps Jamaica-Born Fashion Designer, Rachel Scott, As New Creative Director

Womenswear brand Proenza Schouler has tapped Black fashion designer Rachel Scott as its new creative director.

The Diotoma founder will lead the clothing and accessories label as it enters a new era of its designs. Scott brings a horde of fashion expertise to this new position. The two-time CFDA honoree previously served as a brand and design consultant in Europe and the Americas. According to Women’s Wear Daily, she will oversee all categories at Proenza Schouler, including its ready-to-wear fashions.

The 41-year-old designer has already accomplished much in her career with her successful brand Diotoma, which blends her Caribbean heritage with elevated craftsmanship. Founded in 2021, the brand is recognized for incorporating traditional handwoven crochet techniques into its delicate pieces. Juxtaposing structure with fabrics and futuristic design, Scott’s vision made her a trailblazer in the fashion world. Now, her leadership will carry over to the New York City-based Proenza Schouler.

Scott released a statement regarding her new role as the London-raised visionary, who has “long admired” the brand, and lends her voice to further its legacy.

“It is with great excitement that I join Proenza Schouler, a brand at the heart of American Fashion, and one I have long admired. I hold deep respect for the beauty and world Jack and Lazaro so brilliantly crafted, and I look forward to bringing my perspective in dialogue with their legacy. I am grateful to Shira for her trust, and I am honoured to step into this role to envision the next chapter of Proenza Schouler,” shared Scott.

Winning the inaugural Empowered Vision Award from the CFDA and Andréa W. and Kenneth C. Frazier Family Foundation, Scott’s unique talent will also influence Proenza as it continues to shape women’s fashion. Also a recipient of the CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year award in 2023 and the Women’s Wear Designer of the Year award in 2024, she has already established herself as a leader in the evolving fashion landscape that fosters inclusivity in the field.

Proenza’s Chief Executive Officer, Shira Suveyke Snyder, also referred to Scott as the “natural choice” to lead the brand.

“As one of the most celebrated design talents of today, Rachel brings a fresh and female perspective to a brand built on the spirit of the modern American woman,” said Suveyke Snyder.“

“Her profound understanding of Proenza Schouler’s brand codes, paired with her exceptional ability to marry craft with innovation, made her the natural choice to lead the house forward.”

Scott will succeed Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez as creative director, as the two transition to Loewe. With this appointment, Scott now makes history as the first Black woman to lead a major American fashion brand.

