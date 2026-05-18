Entertainment by Black Enterprise Black Actors Needed For Upcoming TV And Film Roles In Los Angeles Project Casting is inviting Black actors on the West Coast to apply for upcoming TV, film, and entertainment opportunities.







Originally published on BlackNews.com.

Jonathan Browne, the founder and CEO of Project Casting, has announced a massive casting search focused on helping Black actors in Los Angeles connect with more opportunities in television, film, and entertainment. The initiative is designed to make it easier for Black performers to get discovered, apply for roles, and take the next step in their acting careers through Project Casting’s entertainment jobs platform.

Black actors in the Los Angeles area can now create or log in to their Project Casting account to apply for upcoming casting calls, acting auditions, TV projects, film opportunities, and other entertainment roles seeking diverse and authentic talent.

“Project Casting was built to help people find opportunity,” said Browne. “As a Black founder in the entertainment industry, I understand how important representation is both on-screen and behind the scenes. We want to help Black actors in Los Angeles get discovered, get seen, and connect with real opportunities that can help move their careers forward.”

This casting search is part of Project Casting’s larger mission to make the entertainment industry more accessible, inclusive, and open to talented performers from all backgrounds.

Casting Opportunity Details

Who: Black/ African American actors

Location: Los Angeles, California

Project Type: TV, Film, and Entertainment

Opportunity: Auditions and casting calls for upcoming projects

Platform: Project Casting

Actors interested in being considered can join today by visiting ProjectCasting.com/login.

About

Project Casting is a leading entertainment jobs platform that helps actors, models, content creators, and production professionals find casting calls, acting auditions, production jobs, and career-building opportunities. Project Casting is committed to helping talent discover real opportunities and build meaningful careers in the entertainment industry.

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