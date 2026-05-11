News by Kandiss Edwards Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is On Top As A ‘Man On Fire’ Beyond the action-heavy demands of his upcoming series, he has built a reputation for tackling roles that challenge social perceptions.







Emmy-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is reflecting on the past and present status as a Hollywood powerhouse as he prepares for his leading role in Netflix’s Man on Fire.

On his promotional tour, Abdul-Mateen II spoke with Ryan Clark and the cast of The Pivot podcast. The actor revealed how his major in architecture led him to catch the acting bug. Before rising to fame in major blockbusters, Abdul-Mateen II worked in city planning as a UC Berkeley architecture graduate. He told The Pivot that his role as a student in a discipline that requires public-facing presentations was sometimes difficult because he has a speech impediment. In an effort to polish his speech, he signed up for an acting class.

“I studied architecture, and in architecture, you have to give presentations. So, I have a stutter. My father stuttered, and I would stutter during my presentations. I figured that taking an acting class would help me to overcome my stutter to help me with my architecture presentations. It didn’t. Not at all. I would still get up there and stutter, but I never stuttered when I was acting. And I was good at it,” He told The Pivot panel.

In Man on Fire, Abdul-Mateen II takes on the role of John Creasy, hopefully displaying how “good at it” he truly is. The character is a skilled, former special forces mercenary struggling with PTSD. In the blockbuster film iteration, starring Denzel Washington, the character fights his way toward redemption. Beyond the action-heavy demands of his upcoming series, he has built a reputation for tackling roles that challenge social perceptions. Many of the roles highlight the complexity of the Black experience.

This depth was notably on display in his Emmy-winning performance in HBO’s The Watchmen. The role allowed the dynamic creative to explore themes of hidden identity and racial trauma. He further solidified his status as a leading man in the 2021 reimagining of Candyman. Abdul-Mateen II is a Man on Fire and will be coming to Netflix April 30.

RELATED CONTENT: Family Of ‘Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Says His Wife Is Illegally Making Medical Decisions