Project sWish Hosts ‘28 Hours of Peace Lock-In’ To Honor Founder’s Birthday

Project sWish held its third annual “Lock In” event, featuring a “28 Hours of Peace” non-violence experience that kept young men off the streets and on the basketball court.

The free, transformative event, held in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 22, celebrated the founder’s 28th birthday while inspiring and empowering 120 young men. The event focused on empowering young Black men through meaningful discussions, skill-building workshops, and creative expression.

Attendees took part in programs and conversations focused on healing, education, career development, and personal growth in an effort to equip them with the tools necessary to make positive impacts in their communities.

“Turning 28 is a blessing and a milestone, but for too many young men in Chicago, reaching this age isn’t guaranteed,” McKinley Nelson, CEO and Founder of Project sWish said in a press release. “Nothing makes me more proud than to celebrate another year of life by using my platform to impact and create opportunities for my peers and the next generation.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois sponsored the event, reinforcing Nelson’s commitment to providing safe spaces and positive opportunities for young people from under-resourced communities.

“Project sWish’s dedication to transforming lives in our community remains unwavering,” said Tiffany Davis, Executive Director of Quality Improvement & Health Equity at Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“Their work providing safe spaces, mentorship, and holistic health resources is truly life-changing, and why we continue to be a faithful supporter of this organization.”

Event highlights included Career Readiness Workshops, Financial Literacy and Leadership Development sessions, Conflict Resolution training, a Music Beats Workshop, the Spit Your Truth Open Mic Showcase, as well as Meditation and Yoga for mindfulness and stress reduction. Participants also took part in a Stop the Bleed Workshop and Certification.

Video highlights capture young men and boys coming together on the court for all-night basketball games, keeping them off the streets—a powerful reflection of Nelson’s vision and inspiration for launching Project sWish.

Nelson appeared on ABC 7 Chicago ahead of the event, where he shared his vision for the initiative, which began in response to the friends he made through a shared love of basketball, but who he later lost to gun violence.

”It’s an organization we developed to use basketball to combat the violence,” Nelson explained.

The lock-in events have since become synonymous with his birthdays and feature players coming together for hours of games and impactful programs.

”It keeps growing more and more every year,” Nelson said.

Local thought leaders and public figures showed their support and participation for this year’s Lock-In, including Grammy Award-winning poet and Peabody, Clio, Telly, and NAACP Award winner J. Ivy; actors LaRoyce Hawkins and Ahmad Ferguson; financial entrepreneur and media personality Ross Mac; former NBA champion Antoine Walker; and civic engagement leader Chris Crater.

