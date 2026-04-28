Additional Charges Filed In Terry Rozier Gambling Case

Federal prosecutors plan to introduce additional charges in NBA player Terry Rozier’s alleged NBA gambling scandal.

According to The Athletic, an attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York informed the court that it plans to file a superseding indictment against the Miami Heat player, alleging that he “solicited and accepted a bribe.” The information was revealed on April 27 when Rozier’s lawyers asked the court to dismiss the case.

Jim Trusty, Rozier’s attorney, said that prosecutors told him earlier that day they would bring new charges.

Prosecutors intend to present the charges to a grand jury. They say that they plan to argue that he committed sports bribery and honest services fraud. They accuse him of depriving “the NBA and the Charlotte Hornets of Mr. Rozier’s honest services.”

According to ESPN, Trusty gave the media outlet a statement regarding his client’s court case:

“Our motion to dismiss is based on the idea that they picked an invalid legal theory to prosecute Terry Rozier,” Trusty said. “We’ll see what they do to try to fix that in the superseding indictment, but I expect we’ll have problems with it.”

Federal prosecutors claim that Rozier told co-defendant and childhood friend Deniro Laster that he would take himself out of a game while he was playing for the Charlotte Hornets against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game took place on March 23, 2023. Laster was believed to have sold that information to bettors, who used it to bet on the game based on Rozier’s stats.

Rozier was arrested on Oct. 23, 2025, after being accused of sharing information about players on a team’s roster with bettors before games. The government charged him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Rozier was then suspended by the NBA and placed on leave after he was indicted.

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