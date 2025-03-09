Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Purdue Star Trey Kaufman-Renn Slams Racist Taunts At Illinois Game: ‘Unbelievable’ Attack On His Brother Kaufman-Renn, a leader on Purdue's roster, says Illinois fans made racist taunts at his 13-year-old brother.







Purdue basketball standout Trey Kaufman-Renn says his 13-year-old brother, Jaylen, faced racist comments from fans while at the Boilermakers’ game in Illinois.

CBS News confirmed Kaufman-Renn revealed the incident after the March 7 game against the Fighting Illini. Kaufman’s mother and girlfriend told him about the comments hurled his little brother from the opposing school’s student section.

Illinois’ “Orange Krush” section has become infamous for students’ raucous behavior. However, as their taunts took a darker turn, the issue prompted the 22-year-old to speak out.

“I was informed after the game by my mom and my girlfriend that there was some racist comments being said toward my brother, as well as my family being cussed out,” Kaufman-Renn said. “I just hope the security, especially at Illinois, can be better…I told them after the game that that’s something I would fight for. In no way am I saying anything about all Illinois fans, but unfortunately, the students that participated.”

In light of the issue, Purdue plans to file a report with the Big Ten conference. As for Kaufman, he wants better security measures in place to protect attendees, especially children, from racial harassment.

He noted, “The fact that my brother can be put in that situation is really unbelievable. For a league like the Big Ten, they just need to be better about that.”

Illinois also released a statement upon hearing about the news. The university apologized to its competitor school while noting that they will continue investigating the matter.

“Late in tonight’s game, Illinois staff was made aware of allegations of inappropriate comments made by members of the Orange Krush toward Purdue players, coaches and fans,” Illinois said in a statement. “We received additional details after the game’s conclusion. We take such allegations seriously, and we will continue gathering information to determine appropriate action. In the meantime, we have been in touch with Purdue to apologize and express our disappointment.”

While the Boilermakers took an 88-80 loss against the Fighting Illini, both are set to make an appearance during the NCAA’s March Madness tournament.

RELATED CONTENT: Connecticut Sun Addresses Disrespect, Racism From Fever Fans Online