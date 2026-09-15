Pusha T. (Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) Celebrity News by Selena Hill Pusha T And Pharrell Turn ‘Grindin’’ Into A Coffee Business The hip-hop stars are taking the spirit of their iconic 2002 hit from the studio to the coffee aisle.







Pusha T and Pharrell Williams are taking “Grindin’” from the recording studio to the breakfast table.

The longtime collaborators have launched Grindin Coffee in partnership with Italian coffee company Lavazza. The venture comes after their decades-long creative relationship, putting their shared work ethic at the center of a product designed for entrepreneurs, creators, and people on the move. The business also gives new meaning to the name of the Clipse classic “Grindin’,” released in 2002 and produced by Williams and Chad Hugo as The Neptunes.

“Pusha and I have been building together since the beginning,” Pharrell said, according to Broadway World. “From making ‘Grindin’’ back in 2002 to now, it has always been about intention and focus. Coffee has always been part of that discipline. It has been in the room with us when we create. Now it has a name.”

For Pusha T, the product is rooted in an actual routine he developed with Pharrell during their creative sessions.

“P and I were waking up really early. Like 5 a.m. early,” Pusha said. “That was our routine. Alarm goes off at 5, we’re up, and the first thing we’re doing is black coffee or the strongest espresso we can find.”

He said the routine eventually became a cycle of creating music, exercising, and returning to work.

“That was the fuel. We’d be in the studio creating, locked in, just grinding,” Pusha said. “And then from there we’d go ride twenty-five miles on the bike. That was the whole rhythm, create, move, create again.”

Grindin Coffee, which is being sold exclusively through the brand’s website, is initially offering medium and dark roast blends in ground and whole-bean formats. The brand’s first two offerings reflect a premium positioning. The dark roast features cocoa, caramel, and brown spice notes, while the medium roast combines bittersweet chocolate, caramel, and roasted hazelnut. Both can be prepared as filter coffee, espresso or cold brew.

Pusha said the intended customer extends beyond traditional coffee drinkers.

“Our customer is someone who builds things,” he said. “The kind of person who wakes up and gets to work, who works out every day, who builds a strong community around them.”

For the rapper and entrepreneur, that philosophy is the business itself: “It’s all about the grind. It’s the first move before you build something. That’s why this brand exists.”

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