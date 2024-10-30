Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Quavo To Receive Humanitarian Award At Variety Hitmakers Celebration Quavo has advocated for gun violence reduction since the fatal shooting of his nephew and fellow Migos member, Takeoff.







Rapper Quavo, formerly of Migos, will receive the Humanitarian Award at the Variety Hitmakers celebration for his work in reducing gun violence.

“Music can make the world a better place on its own, but with these honors, we want to recognize the efforts of three musicians who also have used their platforms to improve the lives of others,” said Variety’s executive music editor, Jem Aswad, in a press release. “Quavo lost his nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff in a senseless [2- shooting, and has created the Rocket Foundation to end gun violence—and has partnered with Vice President Kamala Harris and the first ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to advocate for criminal violence intervention.”

Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley during a private event in Houston on November 1, 2022. The popular hip-hop artist was with his uncle and group member, Quavo, to celebrate the birthday of Jas Prince. WSB-TV reported that an autopsy revealed Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The Houston County coroner’s office also found bullets in his arm and ruled Takeoff’s death as a homicide.

Through his Rocket Foundation, Quavo strives to make his hometown of Atlanta a “national model for gun violence reduction.” The organization promotes programming and grants to support and uplift communities through violence prevention.

In April 2023, Quavo’s Huncho Day celebrity football game raised $2 million for the charity.

Quavo and his fellow honorees, including Charli XCX, will attend a Variety’s brunch on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles sponsored by AFEELA by Sony Honda Mobility Inc.

“We are honored to be a presenting partner for this year’s Variety Hitmakers event, supporting the artists and trailblazers shaping the music industry,” Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno said in a statement.

RELATED CONTENT: Quavo’s 5th Annual Huncho Day Raised $2 Million For The Rocket Foundation