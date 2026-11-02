Pixabay.com royalty-free image #1680634, 'excavator, machine, construction machine' uploaded by user Bru-nO, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/excavator-machine-1680634/ on October 28th, 2021. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage - image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license by Selena Hill R.J. Leeper Construction Pulls In $173.5M, Remains Among Charlotte’s Biggest Black-Owned Businesses The Charlotte construction firm remains a major player in the region's Black-owned business landscape.







R.J. Leeper Construction continues to make its mark in Charlotte’s construction industry, generating $173.5 million in revenue in 2025 and securing the No. 3 position among the region’s largest Black-owned companies, according to the Charlotte Business Journal‘s latest ranking. The company’s latest placement represents a shift from its previous No. 1 ranking. However, its reported revenue and position among the area’s highest-earning Black-owned businesses underscore its continued presence in a competitive regional construction market.

The Charlotte Business Journal’s 2026 list features 52 locally based Black-owned companies with a combined workforce of more than 600 employees. Automotive dealership group Mills Automotive Group claimed the top spot with estimated 2025 revenue exceeding $500 million, while McFarland Construction ranked second with $285.3 million in revenue.

R.J. Leeper reported 60 full-time local employees and operates across construction management, general contracting, and industrial and commercial electrical contracting.

The company’s growth story is closely tied to its 2021 acquisition by Bright Hope Capital. In a LinkedIn post celebrating an earlier No. 1 ranking, R.J. Leeper described the acquisition as a turning point in its business trajectory, noting that it had earned Charlotte’s largest Black-owned company distinction twice, in 2023 and the year of that announcement.

“Every ranking has a story behind it. Ours is rooted in the people who build this city every day,” the company stated in the post.

The company also emphasized a commitment to “workforce development and real career pathways,” alongside quality, transparency, and long-term investment in Charlotte’s built environment.

Beyond its project portfolio, R.J. Leeper identified workforce development and industry partnerships as important components of its business strategy. The company highlighted relationships with trade partners, joint venture partners, and community organizations that help expand opportunities through their respective workforces.

Founded in Charlotte in 1994, R.J. Leeper has expanded its regional presence and capabilities over the past three decades. The company’s work spans healthcare, higher education, K-12 education, infrastructure, industrial construction, and mixed-use development.

While the latest ranking places R.J. Leeper behind two other Charlotte businesses, its $173.5 million revenue performance keeps the company firmly in the conversation about the economic footprint of Black-owned businesses in the region.

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