by Jeroslyn JoVonn R. Kelly Expresses Skepticism About Diddy’s Allegations, ‘I’m Not Gonna Believe The Sh*t’ Disgraced singer R. Kelly is seemingly defending Sean "Diddy" Combs amid the federal investigation into his alleged sex trafficking operation.









Disgraced singer R. Kelly is seemingly defending Sean “Diddy” Combs amid the federal investigation into his alleged sex trafficking operation.

If there’s anyone who can understand the allegations Combs is facing, it’s Kelly. Last year, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was sentenced to 31 years in prison for child pornography, racketeering, and sex trafficking convictions.

Now, as he serves his time and learns about the investigation surrounding Combs, Kelly is speaking out against the “crazy” allegations.

“The sh*t is crzy. Motherf*ckers out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all the other sh*t on the radio and everything else, but they a** could be next,” Kelly told Wack 100 on Clubhouse, as captured by Hip Hop Is Real.

R KELLY CALLS WACK 100 FROM PRISON AND SPEAKS ON DIDDY'S TROUBLES WITH THE LAW! pic.twitter.com/mpg9KIQdjf — hiphopisreal.com (@hiphopisrealtv) March 27, 2024

“That’s what’s so f*cked up about. They so stupid they don’t even realize the moves that’s going on. I don’t believe none of this sh*t. You could tell me about Puffy, you could about anybody. You could tell me on the news, the weather, the sky is blue, I’m not gonna believe the sh*t. Cause I’m in it now, and I know what they did.”

Former Death Row CEO Suge Knight has also spoken out about the raids on Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles. While speaking on his “Collect Call” podcast with Dave Mays last week, Knight explained why he believes the Bad Boy founder is going to prison next, TMZ reports.

“I’ll tell you what, Puffy: Your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets, who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in,” Knight said.

“It’s a bad day for hip-hop, for the culture, for Black people,” he continued. “‘Cause when one look bad, we all look bad… That’s definitely nothing to cheer about. I’ll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger… You know they’re gonna get you if they can.”

Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for manslaughter and is eligible for parole in October 2034. His feud with Combs dates back to the ’90s East Coast vs. West Coast battle that ultimately led to the untimely deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

RELATED CONTENT: Diddy’s Lawyer Slams Federal Raids As ‘Gross Overuse Of Military-Level Force’