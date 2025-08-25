Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Banking Exec Racquel Oden Brings ‘Main Street To Wall Street’ With Forbes Over 50 Honor HSBC U.S. Head Racquel Oden wants to prepare women and people of color for the transfer of wealth on the way.







Racquel Oden’s recognition as a leader in global banking operations is long overdue.

With previous roles across major finance corporations, Oden joined HSBC last year as U.S. Head of the bank’s wealth management, global private banking, and retail businesses endeavors. As a trailblazer and leader in the finance sector, one could consider her to be the Beyoncé of the banking industry.

Of course, the profession is less glitzy than Hollywood, but Oden’s commitment to communal upliftment is impressive by itself. As a Black woman leader, a Forbes 50 Over 50 honoree wants to leave a legacy that promotes others like herself.



The daughter of Jamaican immigrants, Oden forged her own destiny, marking her place in the C-suites of JPMorgan Chase to Merrill Lynch, to name a few of her past employers. Oden spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE about what this honor by Forbes means to her, and how her leadership delivers social equity.

“My job is to make sure that we finally represent, allowing Main Street to be part of Wall Street. And that was really the intent of when this was created. It has really kind of stepped away from that and helping individuals figure out how they can achieve their personal goals and dreams,” explained Oden.

While her work deals with high net worths, Oden still manages to support everyday people by leveling the playing field in finance. What Oden wants for her clients as much as her community is financial soundness. Especially as the look of leadership shifts to a more inclusive place, her work ensures everyone’s readiness for their moment.

“Part of my role is to ensure that I build the next generation to represent what the world and society looks like,” she said. “That is people of color, that is women, and that is where I would say the transfer of wealth is going to happen in the next couple of decades, statistically. And for that reason, I personally want to make sure this next generation is prepared and ready.”

Oden’s decades of transformative leadership led to her nomination in the Forbes 50 Over 50 Investment category. Her inclusion is especially significant as a Black woman in this cohort of seasoned female wealth-builders. She calls the honor a nod to her impact, as she shapes the banking industry for its broader reach.

“It’s the fact that over a 25-year career, you’re being recognized for having impact beyond your job. If you sit in the seats that we sit in, how do you make the community a better place? How do you make sure that you’re actually having an impact on society beyond your job? And so that award specifically for me was, truly, wow, I’m actually having impact on society.”

However, her advocacy extends beyond her profession. She makes sure her finance skills go where her heart is. Oden serves as Board Chair of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, while also serving on the Board of Directors for the Apollo Theater. Investing in education and cultural institutions remains a core part of her values. Now, it stands as part of a personal mission.

“It’s education as well as arts and culture in our community,” continued Oden. “When I think about our HBCUs I’m making sure that we’re able to support these young minds from a financial standpoint, of ensuring they can get through college affordably, and making sure we’re developing those future leaders. Then secondly, arts and culture, our cultural institutions need to be not only supported but protected.”

Her advice to women in any field is to stay boldly confident, while allowing space for grace and humility. She also believes that living in one’s purpose within and beyond one’s professional sphere is the key to career fulfillment.

As Oden sees it, the transfer of wealth to people of color and women is on the horizon. As for how to prepare, Oden encourages leaning into their leadership, whether professional or personal.

“I always say, take control of the purse. That’s for you individually, which is critically important, and not shying away from it. No matter how we look at it, you will control the purse at some point. And I want people to be prepared for that. I want people to lean into it, not waiting until it happens.”

RELATED CONTENT: Kai Cenat, Druski, Flau’Jae Johnson: Black Influencers Top Forbes’ 2024 Creators List