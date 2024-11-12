Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NYC Department Of Transportation Is Selling Official ‘Wu-Tang Clan District’ Street Signs The limited edition street sign is a facsimile of the one located at the corner of Targee Street and Vanderbilt Avenue in Staten Island







Wu-Tang Clan enthusiasts and/or hip-hop fans can now get their hands on an official “Wu-Tang Clan District” street sign but will have to hurry up, as there are only 100 available for purchase.

The New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) announced that the latest collectible item that can be purchased will be street signs representing Staten Island’s hip-hop collective, the Wu-Tang Clan.

“The Wu-Tang Clan’s rhyme schemes and lyrical styles were influential in hip-hop history and gave voice to their New York City roots,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in a written statement. “The Wu-Tang Clan is a legendary part of Staten Island’s North Shore, and now fans can own an authentic piece of our city to honor their legacy.”

The street that the limited edition street sign represents is located at the corner of Targee Street and Vanderbilt Avenue, near the Park Hill Apartments. “Wu-Tang Clan District” street signs can be bought online for $75, but it’s limited to just one per customer. Customers will have the choice between an authentic green sign and a custom black and yellow sign. There are only 100 available for sale, 50 green and 50 black and yellow signs.

This sale comes more than a month after NYC DOT sold a limited number of commemorative “Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace Way” street signs to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first album released on Bad Boy Records, The Notorious B.I.G.’s Ready to Die.

“Critically acclaimed and cultural juggernauts, the Wu-Tang Clan have been a global fixture in hip-hop for decades,” said NYC DCAS Commissioner Louis A. Molina. “Now is your chance to make them a fixture in your home, office, or favorite place with this exciting signage release. Bring home a piece of New York history today exclusively through our CityStore.”

The group released their first project, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), in 1993 with nine rappers, RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

