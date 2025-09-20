Legal by Daniel Johnson Raja Jackson, Rampage Jackson’s Son, Arrested After Viral Beating Of Wrestler The livestreamed altercation, in which Jackson was seen beating wrestler Syko Stu, led to a felony battery report being filed.







Raja Jackson, 25, the son of UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was arrested on Sept. 18 after a Los Angeles Police Department investigation into a viral incident at an Aug. 23 wrestling event. The livestreamed altercation, in which Jackson was seen beating wrestler Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith), led to a felony battery report being filed.

According to CNN, although they were unable to independently confirm the video, Jackson’s account has since been banned from the service and he has been charged with a felony, but the exact charge has not yet been specified in the records of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Per a report from The Los Angeles Times, some people who made calls to the police regarding Jackson’s actions in the ring referred to it as an attempted murder, but his father noted that Jackson was told by some of the wrestling talent that he could get his “payback” in the ring, known in the wrestling world as a “receipt,” but this typically is restricted to a stiff punch or two, and not what it appeared to escalate into after a video captured the wrestler appearing to crush a can on the side of Jackson’s head. The pair also appeared to squash whatever beef had arisen, but Jackson’s actions in the ring betrayed a lingering hostility.

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

This was alluded to by the elder Jackson on his X account, “I thought it was part of the show,” Quinton Jackson wrote. “It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!”

He continued, “He (Raja Jackson) suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his (Raja Jackson’s) behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

A day after the event, KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy, the company who put the event on, released a statement noting that none of what occurred was actually scripted.

“What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against [Stuart] Smith,” KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy stated. “This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokXPro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

According to Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and now the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, Jackson’s actions crossed a line.

“No one is going to consent to broken bones, broken teeth,” Rahmani noted. “Jackson’s actions cross the line from choreographed or simulated violence to real violence.”

According to NBC News, it is not clear if Jackson has retained any legal services, but he is currently being held on $50,000 bail and although the LAPD did not confirm that the arrest is related to his assault of Smith in the ring, a reasonable assumption can be made given what is already public knowledge based on news reports.

As of Aug. 31, Smith is at home recovering from trauma to his jaws, a laceration to his lip, a maxilla bone fracture, and the loss of several teeth, per a Facebook post, which also noted that Smith has a long road to recovery. Smith also did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment on Sept. 19.

The elder Jackson does not appear to be looking to use his status as leverage for his son, as he noted in an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” although he said that he thinks his son should answer for his part, he ultimately holds the promotion responsible for involving his son, which led to what transpired.

”I think he should do a little [jail] time. Do a little community service, and go to anger management class, get some therapy,” Quinton Jackson stated.

