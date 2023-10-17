James Lindsay Prepares To Make Moves In The Transportation Industry With Rap Snacks Trucking

“Expansion” is the word of the day for entrepreneur James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks.

Lindsay just announced that he is entering the world of transportation with his latest venture: Rap Snacks Trucking, a full-fledged transportation management company. He recently unveiled the official incorporation of the company’s logistics and shipping department.

“We are excited to embark on this new journey into the trucking industry,” said Lindsay in a written statement. “We believe this new route reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, empowerment, and community support. We intend to leverage our reputation, relationships, and experience to aid in contract procurement, benefiting small businesses.”

In a press release, the company detailed the highlights of what it anticipates doing with this new initiative.

Collaborate with Small Businesses: Rap Snacks is committed to fostering collaborations with small businesses in the trucking industry, enabling them to secure better-paying loads and achieve business success.

Structured for Scaling Opportunities: Their business plan is strategically designed to cater to the evolving needs of partners, ensuring a platform for growth.

Logistics Support: Rap Snacks Trucking will address shipping needs, manage equipment requirements, and assist in securing contracts with external shipping companies.

Education and Empowerment: As part of the company’s commitment to the community, the company will develop trucking classes to educate aspiring entrepreneurs on establishing and thriving in the trucking business.

Geographic Areas of Service: Initially, the company will focus its operations in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, and plans to expand its services to other regions.

Empowering Independent Truckers: Rap Snacks Trucking Company is dedicated to supporting independent truckers and carriers, providing opportunities for growth and success in the industry.

Rap Snacks, which calls itself “the official snack brand of Hip Hop,” has been keeping busy outside of creating snacks for hip-hop heavyweights like Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Master P, and Snoop Dogg. The company showcased its digital content series, Rap Snacks Symphony, earlier this year at the National HBCU Auxiliary and Dance Directors Association Conference. This occurred back in March at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, Georgia.

Rap Snacks Symphony is a digital content series featuring an HBCU marching band and dance team playing the music of artists who appear on Rap Snacks bags. Last year, the featured band was Central State University’s Invincible Marching Marauders, out of Wilberforce, Ohio. This year’s edition featured Clark Atlanta University’s Marching Panthers and Essence Dance Team.

