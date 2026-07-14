Simone I. Smith Fashion & Beauty by Alisa Gumbs Rapsody And Simone I. Smith Team Up On A Jewelry Collection Celebrating Black Womanhood The longtime entrepreneur and wife of LL Cool J extends her track record of celebrity partnerships with a collaboration inspired by Rapsody’s new album.







A new jewelry collection from Simone I. Smith Jewelry is coming this summer. And it’s inspired by Grammy Award-winning rapper Rapsody’s upcoming album, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops.

The full collection drops in August, but the Raveen Hoops, designed in 18K yellow gold plating and available in two sizes, are available for pre-order now. The statement hoops celebrate Black beauty through symbolic design elements including an Afro pick and a woman’s silhouette, and the name pays homage to the Black-owned haircare brand Raveen, known for championing natural hair during the Afro era.

“I chose to collaborate with Rapsody because she’s not only a phenomenal artist, she’s also a dear friend. She has always supported my brand, and I’ve always admired her style, energy, spirit, and authenticity,” said Smith in a statement. “The Raveen Hoops are a celebration of culture, sisterhood, and the beauty of embracing who we are.”

Rapsody further explained, “Creating The Raveen Hoops with Simone feels like the perfect physical expression of this album. The hoop represents the heirloom. The Afro pick represents the language. The woman’s silhouette represents the divinity, beauty, and power of Black womanhood at the center of it all.”

According to her website, Smith co-founded Simone I. Smith Jewelry in 2011 following her diagnosis of stage III chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. It all started with a signature lollipop pendant, then came hoop earrings, bangles, necklaces, and a men’s jewelry collection. Through her partnership with the American Cancer Society, she donates a portion of proceeds from each sale to the ongoing fight against the disease.

Smith spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE exclusively about the new jewelry collection and the power of partnering with other Black women:

You started your jewelry line 15 years ago. What have been the keys to running a brand that lasts?

God has been at the center of everything. I’ve stayed true to who I am, created timeless pieces instead of chasing trends, listened to my customers, and never compromised on quality or purpose.

Over the years, you’ve collaborated with a number of artists, like Sergio Hudson and Mary J. Blige. What makes for a successful partnership?

The best partnerships are built on trust, respect, and shared values. When everyone brings their authentic creativity to the table with the same goal, that’s when the magic happens.

Your Sister Love jewelry collection with Blige and your new collab with Rapsody are based on sisterhood and the power of Black women. Can you speak to the importance of women in business working together?

When women support each other, we all win. There’s room for all of us to succeed, and when we collaborate instead of compete, we create opportunities that are bigger than any one of us.

You also have a line with your daughter, Samaria Leah. What advice can you share about working with family?

Respect each other’s strengths. Let everyone bring their own vision to the table, communicate honestly, and always protect the relationship before the business.

What do you hope the next generation of women are learning about entrepreneurship?

I hope they understand that before starting a business, they should ask themselves if there’s a place in the marketplace for what they want to build. What void are you filling? And if you’re entering a space that already exists, what makes your brand different? Surround yourself with a great team that’s just as passionate about the vision as you are. Stay authentic, work hard, be patient, be consistent, and remember that your reputation is one of your greatest assets.

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