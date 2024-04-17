Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice And SMU’s Teddy Knox Sued For More Than $10M

Super Bowl champion Rashee Rice and former college teammate Teddy Knox, who were allegedly involved in a high-speed car crash on March 30 in Dallas, are being sued by two of the victims injured by their alleged participation in the incident.

According to USA Today, Rice, who is a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Knox, who plays the cornerback position for Southern Methodist University, are being sued by Irina Gromova and Edvard Petrovskiy for more than $10 million. The lawsuit was filed on April 11 in Dallas County, Texas, on April 11

They are alleging that the two football players purposely drove their vehicles at high speeds and were negligent on the day of the accident when they walked away without checking on the victims.

“Despite innocent victims calling for emergency help and desperately trying to exit their destroyed vehicles in a state of shock, (Rice and Knox) intentionally, knowingly evaded assisting injured commuters and absconded from the scene,” the lawsuit states. “The victims and bystanders of the carnage tried to engage the (Rice and Knox), but they were ignored in (their) attempt to flee without responsibility.”

The victims are suing for $10 million in punitive damages, $1 million in actual damages for medical care, physical impairment, loss of earnings, mental anguish, and property damage.

“They were severely injured by the tremendous force of the high-speed impact,” the lawsuit said. “Injuries include trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, multiple contusions about the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding and other internal and external injuries that may only be fully revealed over the course of medical treatment.”

After Dallas police issued warrants for Rice and Knox’s arrest, the Chiefs receiver turned himself in on April 11 and was released on bond. No punishment has been set forth for Rice yet. The National Football League (NFL) is monitoring the case. Knox was suspended by the Southern Methodist athletic department.

Both men have been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

The car crash involved a Lamborghini and a Corvette that was allegedly speeding and lost control as the “Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”

Four people suffered minor injuries, with two of them being taken to a local hospital. Police said that Rice and Knox, along with several others, ran from the scene of the accident “without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.”