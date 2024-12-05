Suspect Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 3-Year-Old On Thanksgiving

Tatisha Refuge, a 47-year-old New Orleans resident, turned herself into authorities following the death of 3-year-old Rudy Ratliff. Refuge is charged with “negligent homicide.”

Rudy’s mother, Leshawn Ratliff, is a Texas resident but visited Refuge, a surrogate mother to her, during the last days of the Thanksgiving holiday, she told Fox 8 News.

“I came here Saturday to pick up my older son. He spent his Thanksgiving break down here and I came down on Saturday to pick him up so that we can go home on Sunday and that they can go back to school on Monday,” Ratliff said.

While playing a game of UNO, Refuge’s unsecured weapon fell from her waistband and discharged, striking Rudy. Ratliff recounted how the scene unfolded after she discovered Rudy had been shot.

“I started seeing blood come out of his chest. That’s when I knew he was shot. So, I got on the phone with 911.”

The mother refused to wait for 911. Instead, she opted to drive Rudy to University Medical Center for treatment. She said Rudy appeared alive when they arrived at the facility. Unfortunately, 20 minutes later, she was informed of his passing.

Tatisha Refuge has been charged with negligent homicide as a result of the shooting that left 3-year-old Rudy Ratliff dead. #Khou11 @AmandaHTV

https://t.co/BFIeGhAHYG — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 4, 2024

Ratliff cherished her relationship with Refuge and is torn now that her surrogate mother is being charged.

“It was an accidental shooting. The gun fell off his grandparent. It wasn’t in a safe. It wasn’t in a handgun position. It was just in the pocket, I guess, and fell out and shot my son,” Ratliff said. “I know it was a mistake. I believe in my heart it was a mistake. I just don’t understand. I just don’t understand.”

The grief-stricken mother set up a GoFundMe and is reaching out to the public for assistance in Rudy’s burial. To support the Ratliff family in their time of need, click here.

RELATED CONTENT: Shooting At Tuskegee University’s Homecoming Leaves One Dead And Multiple Injured