Ray J Sued By American Express For $140K Debt

Ray J had a not-so-great November. The R&B singer was arrested on a charge of making a criminal threat days after he was hit with a lawsuit by American Express.

According to US Weekly, the finance company filed paperwork stating that the entrepreneur and his company, Tronix Network, breached a contract by owing American Express $139,849.85.

In the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Nov. 19, the credit card company accused the “I Hit it First” recording artist of failing to make payments on his American Express account since May.

The Tronix Network is a streaming platform Ray J launched in 2024. He said he sold his shares in Raycom Global to fund it.

On Nov. 27, he was arrested after a domestic dispute involving his estranged wife, Princess Love, with reports that he was possibly armed with a handgun during an Instagram livestream.

But that’s not all. He also chastised Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who have apparently attended multiple shows during Brandy’s joint tour with Monica, on social media earlier this month. (Brandy, of course, is Ray J’s sister.)

“N**gas need to pull up when they come to the show,” he said, according to Billboard. “Come say what’s up to Brandy too, Jay-Z and Beyoncé. We big fans, we got our family there and we know y’all there and we love y’all and we look up to y’all.”

He added, “For y’all to come to every one of Brandy and Monica’s shows and never say what’s up to B and take all the pictures, I don’t like it.”

Ray J clarified that he was speaking for himself, not for his sister or his family.