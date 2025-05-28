Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn R&B Singer Jaheim Charged With Animal Cruelty In Atlanta R&B singer Jaheim is facing six new animal cruelty charges, marking his second time being accused of similar offenses in recent years.







R&B singer Jaheim has been hit with six new counts of animal cruelty in Fulton County, Georgia, over allegations of mistreating his six dogs.

The Grammy-nominated singer was arrested on May 1, jail records show, and charged with six counts of animal cruelty for allegedly failing to provide adequate water, clean conditions, and proper ventilation for his dogs, WSB-TV reports. Jaheim, real name Jaheim Hoagland, was charged with one count of animal cruelty for each of his six dogs: four pit bull terriers, a French bulldog, and a mixed-breed hound named Tweet, Tip, Taka, Tink, Timber, and Tanger.

The singer, best known for his early 2000s hits like “Put That Woman First,” “Fabulous,” and “Finding My Way Back,” was released from Fulton County Jail the day after his arrest. This marks his second animal cruelty case following his 2021 arrest on the same charges.

At that time, Jaheim was arrested in New Jersey after authorities discovered more than a dozen dogs allegedly living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions—one of which had to be euthanized, officials said. A neighbor made a call about his Hillsborough, New Jersey, home about a puppy in distress. When officers arrived, they found six dogs confined in separate crates outside in the driveway.

“One of the dogs located was initially unresponsive in a water-filled crate and subsequently had to be euthanized,” prosecutors said. “Additional dogs were found inside of separate crates which were partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces.”

Prosecutors shared that officers gave the dogs water and care while waiting for animal control to arrive. While waiting, they heard barking from inside the home and discovered nine more dogs that appeared frail, with no access to food or water.

The singer was home at the time and taken into custody on an unrelated Somerset County probation violation, along with two active municipal court warrants from Hillsborough Township and Newark. As for his latest animal cruelty charges, Jaheim is due back in court on June 2.

