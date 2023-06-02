Did 'Boring' Cast Help 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Ratings Tank?

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 15 just saw a season-low in ratings and fans are calling for a “reboot” over claims the current cast is too “boring.”

While it was a holiday weekend on Sunday with Monday being Memorial Day, Bravo’s “RHOA” received nearly 200,000 fewer viewers than it did for the season premiere, according to data from Love B Scott. Recent stats show “RHOA” raked in 657,000 viewers among the 18-49 for a new season low.

In fact, the ratings have continued to drop after the season 15 premiere received a season-high of 834,000. When Bravo Ratings revealed the season’s low ratings on Twitter, fans sounded off with their thoughts on what’s causing the decline in viewership.

“Honestly , this was a mess of an episode,” one viewer said.

“It was really bad,” added someone else.

Another user called the show a “flop,” before another demanded a full “recast” of the show.

“It’s time for a huge recast. Kandi is NOT worth the check anymore, Kenya sadly needs to go as well,” they wrote. “They need to revamp this franchise because OMG.”

There were others who called the current season “boring” or demanded a “reboot.”

Like I said… it was a boring episode, but damn — y’all really didn’t tune in 💀 #RHOA https://t.co/sDAajmTp47 pic.twitter.com/ghAecL3wws — bravobuddies (@bravobuddies) May 31, 2023

A lot has changed in the Atlanta franchise in the wake of NeNe Leakes’ season 12 exit. Season 13 was the first without the presence of the iconic “Real Housewives” OG and was filmed during the 2020 lockdown, which ended up having a huge impact on the final season.

With “Strippergate” being the sole highlight of season 13 and then seeing Porsha Williams make her exit, producers have seemingly struggled to bring “RHOA” back to its glory days. Leakes’ messy fallout with Bravo has many convinced there’s no chance of her return to the franchise she helped put on the map.

But if fans are calling for a full-on reboot like what was done on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” that would see the entire “RHOA” cast get the chop to make way for a group of new faces.

It has only been four episodes and season 15 is expected to unravel the divorce of Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman. Cynthia Bailey is also slated for a guest appearance on the heels of her divorce from Mike Hill.

However, in the meantime, viewers apparently aren’t here for Marlo Hampton and Sheree Whitfield’s storylines this season.

How do you fix #RHOA ratings?? Stop with the fake BS storylines. We’re sick of these franchises and their BS. Marlo and this fake outrage about her nephew and Sheree with this fake ass relationship are so fake and phony pic.twitter.com/JyNrNQnONC — Elle Boogie (@LBoogieIsHere) May 31, 2023