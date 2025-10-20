Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Wendy Osefo, Husband Break Silence On Fraud Charges The star had remained silent in light of the indictment making headlines.







The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie, have finally spoken since the reveal of their fraud charges.

The Osefos shocked the reality television community when news of their indictment for insurance fraud made headlines. The couple, whose marriage and lifestyle are on full display within the Housewives franchise, remained silent in the wake of the news. A little over a week later, the couple has maintained a godly and united front amid the social media backlash.

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful,” captioned the former Wesleyan professor in a new post. “Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly, my family during this time. We are forever grateful.”

The woman famously known as Dr. Wendy also reminded fans to tune into the newest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Osefo has been part of the show’s cast since 2020.

With their heads held high, the Osefos have maintained their innocence in the matter through a statement made through their lawyer. The legal team told E! News that they “look forward to their day in court” while requesting privacy.

The married couple was arrested Oct. 9 on 16 charges, seven of which are felonies regarding giving false/misleading info in excess of $300. State prosecutors also alleged that the couple claimed $450,000 in personal property loss to their insurance over an April 2024 burglary incident.

Reactions to the fraud charges have been polarizing. Some “Potomac” castmates, such as Stacey Rusch, have shared their support while Bravo, the network of the show, pulled back Osefo’s other appearance. Bravo had postponed the airing of a Wife Swap episode featuring Osefo to Oct. 21.

Her husband, Eddie Osefo, also returned to social media with a Christian proverb and a photo showing the family of five.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight”. Proverbs 3:5-6,” wrote the lawyer.

Osefo, who has four degrees, also left a teaching position at Wesleyan University, an announcement made in the wake of the news.

