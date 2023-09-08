‘Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel’ Will End After 29 Seasons

After 28 seasons on the air, it was just announced that HBO’s longest-running show will embark on its last season.

According to Variety, the newsmagazine started and hosted by Bryant Gumbel, Real Sports will end its run after season 29.

“Since day one at Real Sports, we’ve consistently tried to look beyond the scoreboard and focus instead on the many societal issues inherent in the world of sports,” Gumbel said in a written statement. “In the process, we’ve had the opportunity to tell complex stories about race, gender, class, opportunity, and so much more. Being able to do so at HBO for almost 3 decades has been very gratifying. I’m proud of the imprint we’ve made, so I’m ready to turn the page. Although goodbyes are never easy, I’ve decided that now’s the time to move on.”

The decision to end the series comes the same year that Gumbel received the Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award, as reported by Deadline. Along with that accolade, Real Sports has won 37 sports Emmys and three Peabody awards.

“For 29 seasons, Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel has delivered a masterclass in sports storytelling, garnering 37 Sports Emmy Awards and 3 Peabody awards in the process,” said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content. “As the longest-running HBO series, Bryant and his ‘Real Sports’ team have long been a cornerstone of HBO programming. The series will continue to resonate in the realm of sports journalism, and we are so proud to have been part of such a remarkable odyssey.”