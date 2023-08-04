Kevin Durant Invests In Black Woman-Owned Sports League

Kevin Durant is expanding his business portfolio for a diverse initiative, investing in the National Cycling League. Launched in 2022, the organization became the first majority-women and minority-owned professional sports league.

NCL’s co-founders, Paris Wallace and David Mulugheta, wanted to spark a new era of cycling, branching out to new potential fans by breaking the knowledge barriers of the sport. Inspired by other sports leagues, they adopted a scoreboard for the contest to better engage viewers and attendees.

AfroTech confirmed Durant would oin other sports investors, including former professional athletes, in this cycling venture who are committed to broadening the audience of the niche sport. Durant has yet to publicly announce the news, but others in his cohort have expressed their excitement to be a part of the growing movement.

“As a former professional athlete and as an amateur cyclist who is committed to accessible health and wellness, I’m pleased to now be a co-owner in the league,” says former NFL wide receiver Desmond Howard in a statement re-shared by the publication. “NCL is providing many who haven’t historically had opportunities to own sports properties the chance to do so. I’m excited to be a part of the efforts to grow the interest and passion for the sport and to make cycling more inclusive.”

The league also opens the door for Black cycling enthusiasts and participants, diversifying what historically has a majority-white presence. As the exercise gains popularity across groups, the NCL ihopesto showcase that Black people do bike, and can succeed in the professional sport.

“There are millions of Black and brown cyclists around the world. In fact, they are the fastest growing group of cyclists in the US,” said Wallace, president of the NCL. “We plan to give these cyclists an opportunity to consider a professional career path in cycling and give them a sport to be proud of and to root for.”

RELATED CONTENT: Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, and Kevin Durant Invest In Tiger Woods TMRW Sports’