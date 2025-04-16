News by Stacy Jackson Recall Issued On Johnsonville’s Cheddar Bratwurst Due To Reports Of Hard Plastic The Class I recall was issued after two Johnsonville customers claimed "hard plastic material" was found in the cheddar bratwurst product.







A Class I recall on over 22,000 pounds of Johnsonville’s cheddar bratwurst has been issued to retail locations across several states after customers reported finding plastic in the product.

The sausage company, headquartered in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service of the matter following reports from two customers who claimed “hard plastic material” was found in the bratwurst product, which, according to the recall announcement, was produced on February 5, 2025.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers,” the health agency stated. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The Class I recall on Johnsonville’s cheddar bratwurst has been issued across retailers in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin due to what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration specifies as “a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.” No injuries have been reported in the case. However, consumers with injury concerns are encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered a new study in Communications Biology that revealed how microplastics are a growing threat to human health and have been linked to the increased risk of kidney damage. Following a 2024 report that found recalls due to plastic contamination in foods had reached a five-year high, the Plastic Pollution Coalition cited 2024 recalls on over 61,000 pounds of Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings; Walmart’s Great Value cheese danishes and cinnamon rolls; Costco’s Kodiak Waffles and Tillamook Cheese; and General Mills’ Annie’s Organic Cheesy Mac.

Consumers with food safety questions are urged to contact the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline or send an email. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product.

