Recognize Technology Investment Platform Closes $1.3 Billion Growth Fund

Recognize, a new technology investment platform has raised about $1.3 billion for its first fund.

Exclusively centered on the $2 trillion technology services industry, the New York-based company will use the funding to invest in and partner with entrepreneurs and founders to build next-generation companies.

As disruptive technologies prompt enterprises to rethink business models, Recognize announced that it will work with technology services firms to translate their innovations into business value.

Recognize reports it aims to be a first-of-its-kind platform. It hopes to inspire technology entrepreneurs and founders with unconventional ideas with strategic capital, operational expertise, and industry insights. The aim is for those business owners using the platform to gain access to talent networks, corporate relationships, intellectual property, and strategies to help them scale and operate more efficiently.

Recognize has already made investments in three technology-services companies with over 4,000 employees across the companies.