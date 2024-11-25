Redman Reveals Getting $250K Publishing Check After Being Featured On A Christina Aguilera Song

New Jersey native Reggie Noble, known to the world as recording artist Redman, recently appeared in a video clip and revealed that dropping one verse earned him a publishing check of over a quarter of a million dollars.

According to Billboard, during an interview for Red Bull Spiral, the “Time 4 Sum Aksion” emcee discussed getting a check for over $250,000 for appearing on a verse on Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” single in 2002. The song was nominated for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals at the 2003 Grammy Awards.

Showing enthusiasm, Redman tells the interviewer about what he deems “one of” his “favorite collabs.” He talks about how the collaboration came about and the results of the song he was featured on.

“Christina is like one of my favorite collabs because I did a song called ‘Let’s Get Dirty’ featuring DJ Kool— what up, Uncle Kool? And she liked that, so he made an R&B-pop version of that record. So I got on the record, and after that, that s**t took off. We was everywhere, bro. She brought me on tour, we was overseas.”

He then details receiving that nice check, the first check for that particular song, and how it was a six-figure check. Although he gives the wrong title of the album (he states the single as the album title, but the album was named ‘Stripped’), he acknowledges finding out how a pop artist moves as opposed to a hip-hop one.

“That album ‘Dirty’ was one of her biggest albums. And we was everywhere and I got to actually see how a pop artist shake and moves through this industry, and it’s another level than hip-hop. And plus, my publishing check, Oh my God! My publishing check, n**ga? Was…. I couldn’t believe I got that much money for one verse. It was like over $250K, my first check.”

