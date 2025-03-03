Former Chicago Bulls All-Star Reggie Theus Improves Basketball Program At Bethune-Cookman University

Four years ago, former NBA player Reggie Theus was hired to take over the men’s basketball program for Bethune-Cookman University and has improved the team every year since then.

According to HBCU Gameday, Theus became coach and athletic director before the 2021-22 school year. He led the team to a 7-11 conference record in his first year in the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) before going 8-10 and 11-7 in the past two seasons.

Right now, the team is 11-5. The worst he can do in the conference is match last season’s win-loss record with two games left

Theus’, who played collegiately at UNLV, was selected in the first round by the Chicago Bulls in 1978. He also played for the Orlando Magic, the Kansas City/Sacramento Kings, the Atlanta Hawks, and the New Jersey Nets in a career that saw him make two All-Star teams and surpass 19,000 points.

He later served as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings and in several coaching roles while with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Theus was an assistant coach at the University of Louisville under Rick Pitino and led the New Mexico State Aggies as a head coach before he was named head coach of California State University, Northridge.

When he was brought on as head coach for Bethune-Cookman, he said, “I’ve had the great fortune of working in both professional and college sports most of my career and being presented the opportunity to lead B-CU’s athletic department is another dream being fulfilled. Becoming part of the family and culture of such a respected HBCU is the chance of a lifetime. I am eager to share my professional sports experiences to take the Wildcats even further. I look forward to every moment of this new role.”

