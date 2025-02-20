Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Southwestern Athletic Conference Brings Competitive HBCU Basketball Tournaments To Atlanta The coveted Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is set to take place in Atlanta from March 11-15.







The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is bringing high-stakes HBCU basketball action and dynamic community events to Atlanta.

Just weeks after the NCAA tournaments dominate the sports scene in Baltimore, Atlanta will host the 2025 Starry SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments presented by Buick from March 11 to 15. Taking place at Gateway Center Arena, this high-stakes competition will showcase elite HBCU basketball talent in a city known for its deep ties to Black culture, excellence, and sports.

Beyond the exciting matchups, attendees can look forward to a week filled with vibrant community and entertainment events fit for basketball fans, alumni, and supporters alike.

“We understand the importance of hosting events that connect with the city of Atlanta,” said Kerry Stewart, executive director of AFCRA (Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority). “There is an expectation when a tournament of this magnitude comes to Atlanta, and our goal is to exceed those expectations. The 2025 SWAC Championship Basketball Tournament will be another testament to Atlanta’s reign as a premier host city for sports and culture.”

Founded in 1920, the SWAC has long been a pillar of HBCU athletic excellence, cultivating championship teams, legendary athletes, and distinguished alumni. With a rich legacy of collegiate basketball excellence, SWAC remains committed to developing talent, leadership, and community engagement while continuing to inspire student-athletes to excel both on and off the court.

“As the premier HBCU athletic conference in the country, the SWAC has a longstanding reputation for producing talent that extends to the professional level,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “Atlanta, as a hub for Black excellence and influence, is the perfect host for this tournament, allowing us to celebrate both our athletic and cultural heritage in an unforgettable way.”

Dr. McClelland continued: “Our vision is to make the SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments a signature destination event featuring high-level competition and entertainment-filled experiences that enhance the overall tournament atmosphere.”

HBCUs competing in the SWAC tournaments include:

● Grambling State University

● Southern University

● Alabama A&M University

● Alabama State University

● Prairie View A&M University

● Jackson State University

● Texas Southern University

● Florida A&M University

● Bishop College

The week-long event includes a community service initiative, brunch, a block party, panel discussions, and more. See the full itinerary below.

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

● SWOOP Serves (Community Service Event) | 4 PM – 6 PM | College Park Housing

Authority

Thursday, March 13, 2025

● Game ChangHER Brunch (Invite Only)

● HBCU Block Party | 6 PM – 11 PM | Location: TBD

● Conversations and Connections | 8 PM – 12 AM | Renaissance Atlanta Airport Gateway

Hotel

● Night Party at Suite Lounge | 10 PM – 2 AM

Friday, March 14, 2025

● HBCU Block Party | 12 PM – 11 AM | GGIC Sky Lot

● Conversations and Connections | 8 PM – 12 AM | Renaissance Atlanta Airport Gateway

Hotel

● Night Party at Suite Lounge | 10 PM – 2 AM

Saturday, March 15, 2025

● HBCU Block Party | 12 PM – 11 PM | GGIC Sky Lot

● Day Party | 3 PM – 9 PM | Location: TBD

● Conversations and Connections | 8 PM – 12 AM | Renaissance Atlanta Airport Gateway

Hotel

● Night Party | 10 PM – 2 AM | Location: TBD

Tickets and event information for the 2025 Starry SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments can be found HERE.

