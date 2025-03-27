Women by Kandiss Edwards Regina Hall To Receive Honorary Degree From Alma Mater Fordham University Regina Hall is a Fordham University graduate who will receive an honorary degree at the institute's 180th commencement.







Actress and comedian Regina Hall will deliver the 2025 commencement address at Fordham University. The school announced it on its official Instagram account. The veteran actress will also receive an honorary degree in recognition of her achievements.

Hall, best known for her roles in Think Like a Man, Girls Trip, and the Scary Movie franchise, is an alumna of Fordham. She earned a degree in English in 1992. She later pursued her master’s degree in journalism at New York University.

The university cited Hall’s career longevity, philanthropic efforts, and commitment to social change as reasons she was chosen to speak.

“Award-winning actress, producer, and philanthropist Regina Hall, Class of 1992, will receive an honorary degree at Fordham University’s 180th Commencement on May 17 at the Rose Hill campus,” the announcement read. “A proud Fordham alumna, Hall has captivated audiences with her dynamic performances across film and television while also using her platform to advocate for social change. She will share words of wisdom and inspiration with the Class of 2025 as they celebrate this milestone moment.”

Hall is vocal about racial equity and women’s rights issues in Hollywood. She uses her platforms to support various charitable causes, including education initiatives and healthcare advocacy.

In a press release, Fordham President Tania Tetlow praised Hall’s impact on and off-screen, calling her an exemplary role model for graduates.

“Regina is an inspiring role model who will show our graduates what it looks like to live out our Jesuit values,” Tetlow said. “Her remarkable talent, strong work ethic, and unwavering commitment to justice make her the ideal speaker for our commencement ceremony. We’re thrilled to honor her.”

Fordham’s 180th Commencement will take place on May 17 at the university’s Rose Hill campus in the Bronx. Hall joins a prestigious list of past speakers, including former President Bill Clinton, journalist Bob Woodward, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Honors 13-Year-Old Brain Cancer Survivor’s Dream, Makes Him Honorary Secret Service Member