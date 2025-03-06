News by Sharelle Burt Trump Honors 13-Year-Old Brain Cancer Survivor’s Dream, Makes Him Honorary Secret Service Member Trump said that six years ago, 'doctors gave him five months at most to live.'







All eyes were on Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel after President Donald Trump made the 13-year-old cancer survivor an honorary Secret Service member during his joint address to Congress on Tuesday night, Chron reports.

The congressional chamber exploded with applause when Trump honored the teenager as “a young man who truly loves our police” on March 4 after announcing potentially making it a federal law to mandate the death penalty for anyone found guilty of murdering a police officer.

He then called on the Houston native as an example of what it looks like to support U.S. law enforcement. “DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I’m asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service,” Trump said.

USSS Agent DJ Daniel — what a cutie pie. pic.twitter.com/9haYScr4ek — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 5, 2025

Holding up his new badge, DJ received massive cheers.

Prior to the celebration, Trump told the story of DJ’s survival stating how more than six years ago, “doctors gave him five months at most to live,” according to ABC News. His father, Theodis, said DJ has had 13 brain surgeries and suffers from advanced stages of cataracts.

Despite his adversities, the proud dad says his son continues to thrive.

“He’s standing here before you today because of the resilience, the tenacity and aggressive nature to want to fight this cancer all the way being kind, nice and thoughtful and humble, anyone who meets him with him,” Theodis said.

DJ, who has been sworn in by over 900 law enforcement agencies at the local, state, federal, and international levels since his diagnosis, met Trump in the Oval Office the day after his speech and gave him a hug.

"There's one more thing I've got for ya: a big hug."

Last night, President Trump made 13-year-old brain cancer survivor DJ Daniel's dream come true by making him a honorary U.S. Secret Service agent.

Today, DJ stepped into the Oval Office & gave him a hug

Today, DJ stepped into the Oval Office & gave him a hughttps://t.co/q6QfHwAO9s pic.twitter.com/DmqISnAQLC — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) March 5, 2025

The rhetoric that took place during the speech may have enraged Democrats, but Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) rose from her seat and applauded for DJ, ABC News reported.

