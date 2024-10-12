Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jayden Daniels’ Mother Joins Ranks Of NFL Agents Regina Jackson is the latest NFL parent to become an agent.







Regina Jackson, mother of Washington Commanders’ No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, has become the latest NFL parent to join the ranks of certified agents, earning her certification through the NFL Players Association.

Jackson became a certified NFL Players Association agent within the past month, after passing the exam in late July, according to CBS Sports. Though she’s not yet listed among her son’s official representation, she has been working toward this goal since his college football days.

Jackson, who White said holds an MBA in concentration entrepreneurship and a master’s in public services administration, has become one of approximately 1,000 NFL agents and one of about 50 who are women. To become one, an individual must hold both an undergraduate and postgraduate degree (master’s or law) from an accredited institution. The process requires a non-refundable $2,500 fee and passing a background check. Prospective agents must attend a 2-3 day virtual seminar, followed by an exam typically held in late July.

Once certified, agents are required to pay annual dues ranging from $1,500 to $2,000, depending on the number of clients they represent. Jackson not only adds to the number of parents who are also certified agents, but she also adds to the growing list of female agents.

“For her, taking the agent’s test is because she wants to be knowledgeable and helping her son and guiding him through his NFL career,” Denise White, a public relations specialist who works with Jayden Daniels and his family, told CBS Sports. “It’s important for her to have all that knowledge so she can give her son guidance, which will help him focus on the field and she can help focus off the field for him.”

Jackson isn’t the first parent of an NFL player to become a registered agent; in fact, she isn’t the only mother of a current player who holds that title. She joins the ranks of Heather Van Norman, business manager and certified agent of her son, Odell Beckham Jr., Alishia Jones, the mother of second-year Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones, who became a certified agent in 2023 but does not represent her son.

Joe Linta represents players such as Colts quarterback Joe Flacco and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk but began his career as an agent for his son T.J. who went undrafted and briefly signed with the Chiefs for one month before being released. Similarly, Patrice McDowell-Brown became an agent in 2013, just a year before her son, Preston Brown, was drafted.

Other family members who have become agents include Will Wilson, the uncle of former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck, who represented him during his playing career. Felicia Jones, Lamar Jackson’s mother, is often mistakenly referred to as his agent; however, she acts as his business manager. Kimberly Williams became an agent last year and has successfully negotiated two contracts for her son, Josh Williams, a sixth-year running back for the Tigers.

“I think any businessperson with the education that she’s had, the leadership she’s had and companies that she’s worked with… it would only make sense to me that she’s instilled this incredible work ethic in him,” White says. “Her focus is making sure she has all the tools and knowledge she can to guide him through his rookie season and his NFL career.”

It’s only fitting that Jackson becomes an agent on her son’s management team, as Daniels has consistently praised her for being his biggest supporter throughout his football journey.

“My mother has never missed a game,” Daniels said on “The Pivot” podcast last year. “If it’s raining out there, she’s going to be out there. If it’s [negative] degrees, she’s going to be out there standing up the whole time making sure she’s cheering me on.”

