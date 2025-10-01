Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Regina King Celebrates Teyana Taylor In TIME100 Next, ‘Vibrant, Confident, And Unapologetically Herself’ Teyana Taylor is being honored as a one of the world's most influential rising stars.







Regina King is lending her voice to celebrate the multifaceted artistry of Teyana Taylor, a leading entertainer featured in the 2025 TIME100 Next list.

For those who have watched Taylor’s journey from MTV’s Super Sweet 16 to music superstar, Hollywood actress, and creative director, her inclusion on the TIME100 Next list comes as no surprise. For many, it’s an “about time” recognition, especially after her brief 2020 music retirement, when she cited feeling undervalued by the industry.

With new music released, an album on the horizon, and growing acclaim for her role in One Battle After Another alongside an A-list cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, and Regina Hall, Taylor is finally entering a season of well-deserved recognition. Regina King noted that this success is a testament to Taylor staying true to herself from the very beginning.

“I first met Teyana Taylor years ago, when my son and his friends were putting together a pilot and she was one of the artists they interviewed,” King wrote in her TIME100 Next feature. “Even then, she struck me as singular … vibrant, confident, and unapologetically herself. That hasn’t changed.”

She’s captured global attention with her iconic dance performance in Ye’s “Fade” music video, taken fashion runways by storm, and wowed audiences with electrifying stage performances. Taylor seamlessly advanced her own music career while guiding artists like Summer Walker and NBA Young Boy as a creative director, enhancing their live performances, and choreographing for major names such as Beyoncé, the Backstreet Boys, and productions like The Color Purple musical, among numerous other projects.

She also moved moviegoers with her breakout role in the family drama A Thousand and One, a powerful story infused with nods to her New York City roots. All of this she accomplished while raising her two daughters, Junie and Rue, and recently announced her enrollment in culinary school to pursue her lifelong passion for cooking. It’s all a testament to her resilience, work ethic, and undeniable artistry.

“Teyana moves through the world as an artist in every sense,” King wrote. “Whether she’s dancing, directing, singing, creating, or simply speaking, there is a depth and honesty that radiates from her. Her work reaches people because it is rooted in truth. You feel it, you recognize yourself in it, and you want to move with her. When Teyana takes the stage, she doesn’t just perform. She ignites!”

Alongside Teyana Taylor in the Artist category of the TIME100 Next list are Emmy-winning actor Tramell Tillman, Sinners breakout star Miles Caton, actor Damson Idris, and actress Kara Young, among others. Glorilla and Rema were featured in the Phenoms category, while Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott appeared in the Leaders category. See the full list HERE.

RELATED CONTENT: Teyana Taylor Says Culinary School Has Been ‘Very Therapeutic’ For Her