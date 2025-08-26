Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn John Amos’ Daughter Sues Her Brother Over Alleged Elder Abuse And Wrongful Death John Amos’ daughter is suing her brother over allegations of elder abuse, fraud, and wrongful death.







John Amos’ children have launched a legal war against each other over the late actor’s estate, with his daughter suing her brother over claims of elder abuse and fraud.

Shannon Amos has filed a lawsuit against her brother, Kelly ‘K.C.’ Christopher Amos, accusing him of elder abuse, fraud, and wrongful death, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. She claims K.C. manipulated their ailing father into signing new wills, trusts, and powers of attorney that handed him near-total control of the estate, while neglecting the actor’s medical care and cutting her and other heirs out of any inheritance.

The petition also names John Amos’ former caretaker, Belinda Foster, his close associate Eugene Brummett, and his production company, Step and One Half Productions, which K.C. claimed sole ownership of in 2020. It further seeks a court order to freeze the estate’s assets.

According to the suit, K.C. repeatedly left Amos, whose mental capacity was rapidly declining, in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Shannon recalls alleged talks with doctors who warned her that his medications weren’t being properly administered.

In 2023, Amos was hospitalized multiple times, including for a foot infection caused by maggots, which led Adult Protective Services to step in. By August 2024, he was suffering severe abdominal pain, but caretaker Belinda Foster allegedly posed as his daughter and delayed taking him to the hospital until it was too late.

The petition includes affidavits from Amos’s close friends and former business managers, who all accuse K.C. of attempting to isolate his father to seize control of his finances. In one affidavit, longtime friend Leslie Franklin claimed the actor was kept in hotels surrounded by piles of soiled adult diapers and trash.

The lawsuit holds K.C. responsible for his father’s August 2024 death and calls for the estate’s assets to be frozen until the court rules. This follows a messy fallout between the two siblings in their father’s final years, where Shannon first accused her brother of elder abuse and attempts to control his money.

