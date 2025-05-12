Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kevin Hart Teams Up With ‘Living Single’ Stars For Nostalgic Podcast: Erika Alexander And Kim Coles Rewind The ’90s Classic The 'ReLiving Single' recently premiered.







Stars of the popular sitcom “Living Single,” Erika Alexander and Kim Coles, are bringing the nostalgia in a new podcast that will reminisce on the show.

Alexander and Coles, who starred as Maxine Shaw and Synclaire James, respectively, have graced the screen again for the taped podcast, which started May 7. The duo made the special announcement to delight fans while on the Sherri Shepard Show.

“The people always want more,” Coles announced on the daytime program, as reported by MSN. “So Erica and I, and Hartbeat have teamed up to give you more…how about the ‘ReLiving Single’ podcast?”

“We [go into] all the behind-the-scenes-like things that [audiences] never heard before, and also things that we’re revealing to each other that we didn’t know at the time. There’s tears, joy, and all the things.” Coles continued.

However, fans can also expect some special guests from the hit ’90s show to appear on the podcast. The show will be co-produced by Kevin Hart’s companies Laughing Out Loud (LOL) Network and Hartbeat, and Alexander’s Color Farm Media.

Alexander also emphasized her co-host and former co-star’s legendary career and comedic chops. She noted the mentoring role Coles played among the cast which helped the show’s own legacy.

“This is a really wonderful way to keep it moving with the great Kim Coles, who is a legend not only in comedy,” Alexander added. “[She] was a really great mentor to us all, teaching us how to be not only in our space but also be ourselves through our characters.”

While the show, which also starred Queen Latifah and Kim Fields, has yet to get its own reboot, the duo hope this will appease fans. However, they also said to never say never on the group that inspired “Friends” to hit television again.

“I would say yes, because we all still look good,” Coles teased. “And because we all still love each other and there’s still a beautiful chemistry [between us] that will never die. So I would say yes if the opportunity presented itself.”

Rightfully so, the first episode of “Re-living Single” dissects the show’s pilot. Fans can catch the premiere episode on all podcast platforms as well as YouTube, shared below.

