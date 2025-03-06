Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington 6 Podcasts That Prioritize Black Women’s Mental Health We can’t really talk about Women's History Month without mentioning women’s mental health.







We can’t really talk about Women’s History Month, without mentioning women’s mental health. Many Black women bear heavy burdens in their personal and professional lives and don’t even get us started on the weight Black women have in society.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, over 10.4% of Black people, in general, were uninsured and had no access to healthcare services, which is a direct barrier to mental health treatment. Luckily, in the podcast space several Black women have taken up the charge in discussing mental health and wellness for the demographic. Check out these six women-centered podcasts that prioritize women’s mental health.

Balanced Black Girl

Balanced Black Girl is a wellness community founded in 2018 by Les Alfred, to provide a supportive space for Black women to explore health and self-care. Through its podcast and blog, it connects people with experts and practical advice on creating balanced, fulfilling lifestyles. With a holistic approach that values the whole: emotional, physical, social, and spiritual well-being, Balanced Black Girl inspires sustainable habits and personal growth.

Therapy For Black Girls

Therapy for Black Girls was created in 2014 to make mental health care more accessible and relatable for Black women. The goal was to erase the stigma that often prevents women from seeking therapy. Founded by Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, a licensed psychologist and speaker, the platform uses engaging conversations and pop culture to explore mental wellness. Bradford’s work has been widely recognized.

Self Care IRL

Founded in 2017, Ty Alexander’s podcast, explores healing, self-love, and personal growth through honest conversations and developing practical strategies. Alexander shares personal experiences to help listeners navigate grief and embrace self-care without guilt. Self Care IRL is a supportive space for women to cultivate wellness and live their best lives.

Women Evolve

Woman Evolve was founded by Sarah Jakes Roberts, Bishop TD Jakes’ daughter, in 2018. The Woman Evolve Podcast Network provides a supportive space for women to engage in real, faith-based conversations, covering topics such as mental wellness and personal growth. The network fosters connection and vulnerability, and through shared experiences and sisterhood, it encourages women to evolve and embrace their wellness journeys.

The Glow Up Secrets

Created by Elicia Goguen in 2022, this podcast guides listeners on a journey of self-improvement and personal growth. It covers topics like self-love, mental health, and confidence, encouraging women to embrace healing and become the best version of themselves. Goguen also created a supplementary book, The Glow Up Guide, to help readers become their best selves by getting to the root of their thoughts and behaviors.

Affirmations For Black Girls

Founded by Tyra Morrison, Affirmations for Black Girls creates a nurturing space for Black women to process their emotions and share experiences they may not feel comfortable discussing with others. The podcast explores topics such as relationships, self-love, faith, and personal growth, encouraging listeners to reflect on their journeys and move forward in a healthy, empowered way. Morrison also has a book club with the same name.

