A Senseless July: Remembering Alton, Eric, Michael, Philando, Sandra, And Now, Sonya Massey

Sangamon County State’s Attorney released video camera footage of Sonya Massey’s death at the hands of former police officer Sean Grayson. The video shows how quickly a Black life can be taken without any provocation.

As Black Americans grapple with this senseless, systemic violence that plagues the United States, Sonya Massey’s name and the images associated with her death are added to the growing list of Black lives that have been impacted by police brutality and what some call modern-day lynchings by rogue cops.

We cannot ignore that there seems to be an uptick in police shootings as the temperature rise. It is not lost on us that several Black lives have met their eternal sunset under the scorching July sun. As we stand in the face of an ominous presidential election, Massey’s death feels like a deja vu, one the Black community has experienced far too many times. Feelings of anger, concern, dismay, resentment and sadness loom.

The present should never forget the past. As such, BLACK ENTERPRISE joins the Massey family in bereavement as we remember Alston, Philando, Michael, Eric, and Sandra.

Alton Sterling

June 14, 1979-July 5, 2016

Alton Sterling, 37, was approached by police after someone made a call about a man selling CDs. Sterling was shot while being subdued on the ground by an officer of the Baton Rouge Police Department. All charges were dropped against the arresting officer, Blane Salamoni, despite witness testimony and cellphone video.

Eric Garner

Sept. 15, 1970-July 17, 2016

Eric Garner, a 43-year-old married father of six children, was suffocated at the hands of a New York City police officer. Garner, a chronic asthmatic gasped the words “I can’t breathe” before becoming unresponsive and dying at the scene. Daniel Pantaleo, the officer responsible was not convicted in a criminal court. Garner’s family was awarded a $5.9 million settlement. His death led to New York evaluating its procedures and holding officers criminally responsible for death by choking with the passing of the “Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act.”

Sandra Bland

Feb. 7, 1987-July 13, 2015

Sandra Bland was taken into police custody during what should have been a routine traffic stop. Bland was later found dead in a Texas jail cell. It is alleged that racial profiling and a lack of proper procedure led to Bland’s arrest, which led to her death. Officer Brian T. Encinia was found guilty of falsifying reports and was subsequently fired.

Philando Castile

July 16, 1983-July 6, 2016

Philando Castile was the victim of racial profiling by Jeronimo Yanez. Castile was misidentified as a robbery suspect due to “his widespread nose.” After alerting officers to his registered firearm in the vehicle, Castile was shot five times in the chest. Castile’s girlfriend, daughter and a host of viewers on Facebook Live watched as he took his last breath.

Michael Sabbie

Nov. 17, 1979-July 21, 2015

Micheal Sabbie, 34, was a stay-at–home dad. While in the custody of Texarkana for-profit jail, Sabbie’s complaints of respiratory issues was ignored by the prison guards. Sabbie died in his cell. His death was ruled as a result “natural causes.” Video camera footage revealed that before Sabbie complained of pain he was a victim of assault at the hands of correctional officers. Sabbie’s family sued the facility for use of excessive force and settled for an undisclosed amount in 2019.

