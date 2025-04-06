Politics by Daniel Johnson Rep. Al Green Says He Will Introduce Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump Within 30 Days Rep. Green made it clear he expects an uphill battle to get the votes necessary to succeed.







Rep. Al Green, the Democrat from Texas who was recently censured for protesting Donald Trump during a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4, announced at an anti-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on April 5 that he plans to introduce articles of impeachment against the former president within the next 30 days.

According to The Hill, Rep. Green made it clear that he expects it to be an uphill battle to get the votes necessary to succeed, using a Biblical parallel, Green compared himself to David while casting Trump in the role of Goliath.

“We need a Senate that will convict him this time, and I want you to know, from my heart, from my heart, I understand that he is a Goliath. He is a Goliath. He has control of the generals in the military. He has control of the Justice Department. He has control of the Republican Party, but my friends, my friends, for every Goliath, there is a David,” Rep. Green said.

He continued, “And I want you to know, Mr. President, this David is going to bring articles of impeachment against you within the next 30 days. Within the next 30 days, I’m bringing articles of impeachment. I’m coming for you. Mr. President, this David is coming for you. You can’t be entrusted with liberty and justice for all. You can’t be entrusted with government of the people by the people for the people. I’m coming for you. I’m your David. God bless you.”

In February, Rep. Green indicated that he would file articles of impeachment against Trump after the president floated an idea that the United States should take control of Gaza and turn it into a resort.

“Injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America,” Green said on the House floor Feb. 5. Green’s April 5 message did not change much, Green reiterated his belief that Gaza belongs to Palestinians saying that it “is not going to become a resort. There must be a home for the Palestinian people.”

As NBC News reported on March 4, Rep. Green’s opposition to Trump traces back to his first term in office, and Rep. Green told the outlet outside of the chamber that Trump’s budget, which he believes will be used to cut Medicaid, “triggered something in him.

“This whole budget that he has is one that is going to cause Medicaid to be cut, and when he said he had a mandate, it triggered something. It really did. Because he doesn’t have a mandate, and he doesn’t have a mandate to cut health care from poor people,” Rep. Green said at the time.

