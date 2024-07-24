Politics by Daniel Johnson Heeeeere We Go! Tennessee State Rep. Ogles Claims VP Harris Broke Public Trust In Impeachment Filing According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, the 25th Amendment has only been invoked a handful of times, and the application that Ogles is calling for, Section 4, has actually never been used in American history.









Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles filed articles of impeachment against Vice-President Kamala Harris, an extension of previous articles filed by the Republican that takes aim at Harris’s record on immigration, a primary concern of conservatives this election cycle.

According to The Hill, Ogles’ filing contains an additional article claiming that Vice-President Harris breached public trust by not disclosing President Joe Biden’s mental well-being and health, something that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has also been accused of after testy exchanges with the White House press corps earlier in July.

According to the filing, “Kamala Devi Harris has knowingly misled the people of the United States and the Congress of the United States, principally to obfuscate the physical and cognitive well-being of the President of the United States, Joe Biden.”

The original articles of impeachment, first filed by Rep. Ogles on June 12, 2023, claimed that Harris is incompetent and indifferent to what is described as a crisis at the Southern border of the United States. Harris, according to the filing, “demonstrated extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties and responsibilities, a stark refusal to uphold the existing immigration laws, and a palpable indifference to people of the United States suffering as a result of the ongoing southern border crisis in the United States.”

In a scene that fits with the latest season of Amazon Studios television series The Boys, on July 23, Ogles called on Vice-President Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would make her the President. Ogles justified this call by saying that he was concerned about the health of President Biden, a concern that has been amplified since the June 27 presidential debate on CNN.

Ogles told Fox News, “I’ve said for over a year that Biden’s ever-declining health has rendered him incapable of leading the nation. With his recent reclusion following a supposed COVID diagnosis, it is now more apparent than ever that he must resign or be forced out. Since Biden has made it clear he will not resign, it is imperative that Vice President Harris move forward with invoking the provisions of the 25th Amendment to remove him forcibly. The safety and well-being of the American people and our nation depend upon it.”

Section 2 was used by the Nixon-Ford Administration, once to nominate Gerald R. Ford to the vice-presidency after his Vice-President Spiro Agnew resigned, and Ford used it to nominate Nelson Rockefeller as his Vice-President upon assuming the mantle of President following Nixon’s resignation after Watergate.

According to The Daily Beast, Ogles’ accusations should probably be taken with a grain of salt the size of a boulder, as he has been caught embellishing or flat-out lying about his résumé. Following an investigation by News Channel 5 Nashville, it was revealed that Ogles claimed to be an economist but, in reality, had only taken one economics class at a community college; he also claimed to be a member of law enforcement, but it was later revealed that he had been relieved of his duties as a volunteer sheriff’s deputy because he had made no progress in field training or the required courses in two years.