Report: Almost 40% of Black Americans See Themselves Now As ‘Quiet Quitters’ At Work

New research shows that 63% of Black employees don’t believe hard work will help them get ahead in today’s workplace.

Hence, that is among the reasons why those workers may “quietly quit” jobs more frequently than others. In fact, 38% of those people consider themselves quiet quitters, versus 33% of overall respondents.

The quiet quitting concept does not mean someone has left their job but refers to a person only doing the bare minimum to keep a job. It also may indicate that a worker is unhappy with their current position and are even prepared to make a job change.

The data is from a new study tied to an online survey paid for by Real Estate Witch. Respondents answered many questions about their occupations, work habits, and views on workplace-related issues.

The study noted that quiet quitting often stems from how people are treated at work. It revealed that “86% of employees say they care about their company’s success, 39% say their company doesn’t care about them.”

And though 62% of Black workers don’t consider themselves quiet quitters, 84% have taken actions that constitute quiet quitting. That is roughly 8% more than all respondents.

“Traditionally, workers of color have had to work twice as hard to get half as far,” Clever Real Estate content writer Jamie Seale shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “That’s not only discouraging, but it can lead to more stress and burnout, leading to quiet quitting as a result.”

She pointed out employees frequently talking on cell phones or watching TV at work are some signs of potentially quit quitters.

The bottom line is with no incentives to work harder, not seeing any benefits to hustling above and beyond their basic job duties, and not being recognized for their efforts, the survey showed workers might become disillusioned and turn to quiet quitting.

Conversely, some minorities, particularly Black workers, have stated in other reports that quiet quitting is not a reality for them as they are already micromanaged. They maintain they must be higher achievers than their non-diverse peers. As such, Black workers are more likely to leave a job outright if they are unsatisfied with their working conditions.

Along those lines, Real Estate Watch disclosed that 37% of Black workers are considering leaving their job, making them 19% more likely than the overall respondents to consider doing so.

Another interesting finding revealed that 28% of Black workers would take a pay cut of $20,000 or more to be guaranteed happiness at work. That is 40% more than all respondents.

A whopping 49% of Black workers feel underpaid, and 36% say they’re underappreciated. Some 64% of Black workers report they will not do more work without extra pay, versus 55% of all workers who say the same—a 19% difference. And many are not pleased with a “toxic workplace environment”: 33% of Black workers have a negative opinion of their supervisor, and 29% resent their job.