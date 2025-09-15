Career by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman New Report Reveals Gen-Z Still Loves Job-Hopping, But Not Out Of Disloyalty To Employers Gen Z continues to seek other roles out of a need for job fulfillment.







A new report is getting to the heart of why Gen-Z cannot stop job-hopping.

Prior to the current state of the job market, the youngest cohort of the workforce jumped at the opportunity to secure better offers and bigger titles. Many Gen-Z employees began leaving their jobs after a year to find better roles elsewhere, and often did so.

The move resulted in pay raises and career advancement, but has stalled in recent years as the job market has become even more competitive. Despite the lucrativeness of job hopping, Gen Z is still staying with one company for a shorter amount of time.

According to research released by Randstad, a recruitment company, the average job stint for a Gen-Z employee is a little over one year. This generation has the shortest longevity at one place, especially in comparison to baby boomers and millennials. Those age groups typically stay for roughly three and two years, respectively.

However, this unwavering trend does not stem from generational disloyalty to employers. Instead, Gen Z employees chase professional development and fulfillment in their early careers. With entry-level job opportunities on the decline, many feel like their place in the workforce is shrinking.

“In the wake of this, tenure is shrinking: today’s young workers are changing jobs faster than any previous generation,” detailed the Randstad report. “While employers may perceive this as a lack of loyalty, our findings suggest it’s a reaction to unmet expectations and a keen desire for progression.”

The motive is less about the money, with new slumps in pay bumps for switching over. On the other hand, companies are rewarding loyalty with raises to those with longevity.

Despite the consistent job switches, this does not signal that Gen-Z is not putting their best efforts into their current roles. However, a level of dissatisfaction remains, with only slightly over half of early-careerists feeling that their job fulfills them. Specific industries, such as high-paying finance and tech fields, are slowly closing off early-career opportunities.

Not all Gen-Z employees are suffering, though, with healthcare still standing strong with new job opportunities. Given that the industry’s lesser reliance on AI, another factor troubling the job market, it has emerged as a stable career path. However, Gen Zers want to work and gain their footing despite an uneasy job market.

“Gen Z is not a challenge to manage or a problem to solve. In a workforce being reshaped by AI and ambition, they offer a new blueprint for what work can become,” the report continues. “For employers, the takeaway is clear: Gen Z is eager to grow and adapt but needs support that’s accessible, inclusive, and aligned with their ambitions.”

While still ambitious and hardworking, entry-level employees are willing and able to pivot to better opportunities for their long-term goals.

RELATED CONTENT: Tyler Smith Aims To Be First Gen Z Man Elected To Texas House, Vows To Fight For Families

