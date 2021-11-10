One Of World's Largest Investment Firms Need Permission To Hire White Men -- But Financial Giant Denies The Claims

According to The Sunday Times, State Street Global Advisors, one of the world’s largest investment firms, must gain special approval to hire white men.

The asset management unit of State Street Corp. will need to gain such permission as it launches a diversity hiring initiative.

“This is now front and central for State Street — it’s on every senior executive’s scorecard,” said Jess McNicholas, the bank’s head of inclusion, diversity, and corporate citizenship in London.

The development stems from a Fox Business News report