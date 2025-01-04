News by Mitti Hicks Report: Here Are The Top 10 Safest Cities In The U.S. WalletHub conducted a study that compared more than 180 cities across 41 key safety indicators to determine where Americans feel most secure.







Many factors impact safety in the United States. Natural disasters, mass shootings, and domestic terrorism are some of the threats that impact safety. According to WalletHub, another threat Americans worry about is their financial safety, as inflation continues to affect many Americans’ daily lives.

Avoiding all danger is impossible, but certain places mitigate risks. WalletHub conducted a study comparing more than 180 cities across 41 key safety indicators to determine where Americans feel most secure. The data set included traffic fatalities, assaults, unemployment rate, and the percentage population of those uninsured.

Here are the top 10 safest cities in the U.S. for 2024

South Burlington, Vermont

Casper, Wyoming

Warwick, Rhode Island

Burlington, Vermont

Boise, Idaho

Yonkers, New York

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Columbia, Maryland

Portland, Maine

Virginia Beach, Virginia

What Experts Say About The Top 3 Safest Cities

South Burlington, Vermont

Road safety is a significant factor in South Burlington’s ranking at the top of the list. It has one of the lowest pedestrian fatality rates nationwide and has the 13th-lowest percentage of uninsured motorists.

The city has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, at 1.9%. Over the past year, it has had the second-lowest share of seriously underwater mortgages and the third-lowest number of non-business bankruptcy filings per capita.

“This demonstrates that residents are doing well financially and are at a reduced risk of being unable to pay their bills, losing their property, or becoming homeless,” the report reads.

Casper, Wyoming

Like South Burlington, Casper is ranked as the second-safest city because of its low pedestrian fatality rate and the 32nd-lowest aggravated assault rate. Casper has the 42nd-lowest murder rate among the cities WalletHub analyzed.

Another win for living in Casper is it has a low risk of natural disasters or severe weather.

“The city has the sixth-lowest risk of hail, 20th-lowest risk of flooding, 24th-lowest risk of tornadoes, and 32nd-lowest risk of earthquakes,” the report reads.

Another benefit of living in Casper is residents are generally safe from fraud as it has the fewest identity theft complaints and the second-fewest fraud complaints per capita.

Warwick, Rhode Island

As the third safest city in the country, Warwick, Rhode Island, has the lowest number of murders and the second-lowest number of aggravated assaults per capita.

For natural disasters, Warwick ranks as the city with the seventh-lowest risk of hail, the 10th-lowest risk of wildfires, the 23rd-lowest risk of tornados, and the 29th-lowest risk of earthquakes.

“Warwick provides good conditions for financial safety,” the report reads. “It has the seventh-lowest percentage of residents without health insurance and the sixth-lowest percentage living in poverty.”

