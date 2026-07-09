AI-generated Image Via Magnific Education by Selena Hill Republican Lawmakers Dead DEI In North Carolina Schools And Colleges The measures became law immediately following the successful override votes







North Carolina has become the latest state to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives after Republican lawmakers voted to override Gov. Josh Stein’s vetoes of legislation prohibiting DEI programs in public schools, community colleges, and universities, reports EdNC.

The North Carolina House of Representatives voted along party lines to override Stein’s vetoes of Senate Bill 227, which applies to public schools, and Senate Bill 558, which extends similar restrictions to the state’s public colleges and universities. The measures became law immediately following the successful override votes. A separate bill, House Bill 171, which would eliminate DEI programs in state agencies and local governments, also cleared the House and awaits a Senate veto override before becoming law.

Under the new laws, public schools are prohibited from engaging in what Republicans describe as “discriminatory practices” or teaching “divisive concepts” in the classroom. Similar restrictions apply to North Carolina’s public colleges and universities, where DEI offices and initiatives are also affected.

Following the vote, North Carolina House Speaker Destin Hall praised the legislation, saying it ends “divisive DEI policies for good.” House Majority Leader Brenden Jones also defended the legislation, stating, “Every child in North Carolina deserves to walk into a classroom and be treated as an individual, not as a category.” He added, “Let us stand with parents and students. Let us stand with teachers who want to teach and not indoctrinate,” reports AfroTech.

Gov. Stein, on the other hand, sharply criticized the Republican-led General Assembly’s priorities.

“As the legislature leaves teachers and law enforcement officers waiting for hard-earned and desperately needed pay raises, members of the General Assembly are stoking the culture wars that divide us rather than fulfilling their long-overdue responsibility of passing a budget,” said the Democratic governor in his veto message.

The legislation has also drawn opposition from educators and advocates who argue DEI initiatives foster inclusive learning environments. North Carolina Association of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly pushed back on the characterization of DEI, saying, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion aren’t political talking points. They are the foundation of schools that are safe, welcoming, and strong for every child that steps through the schoolhouse door.”

North Carolina joins a growing number of Republican-led states—including South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, and Kentucky—that have enacted legislation restricting DEI programs in public education and government institutions.

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