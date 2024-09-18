Politics by Mitti Hicks 111 Republican Leaders Endorse Harris For President In Letter To The Public The letter states Republicans believe former President Trump is a “danger to our country.”







Vice President Kamala Harris is getting support from an unlikely group of voters. In a letter issued to the public, more than 100 Republican leaders have endorsed Harris for president, stating their party’s nominee, Donald Trump, “does not” have the essential qualities to serve as president.

The letter states that while the Republicans may disagree with “Kamala Harris on many domestic and foreign policy issues,” they believe former President Trump is a “danger to our country.”

“We firmly oppose the election of Donald Trump,” the joint letter states. “As President, he promoted daily chaos. In government, we praised our enemies and undermined our allies, politicized the military and disparaged our veterans, prioritized his personal interest above American interests, and betrayed our values, democracy, and this country’s founding documents.”

The letter is signed by 111 Republicans who have served in Congress or as former national security officials from Republican administrators. The endorsement also comes days after former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said they would vote for Harris. As the New York Times points out, there are several Republicans who signed the letter endorsing Harris who did not sign the letter to endorse President Joe Biden in 2020, including former House members Charles W. Boustany Jr. of Louisiana, Barbara Comstock of Virginia, Dan Miller of Florida, and Bill Paxon of New York.

On Aug. 13, 2024, at an online, virtual rally called “Republicans for Harris,” former elected GOP officials and current party leaders made a case for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“When you see the data, and you see the awful things I’ve seen — you see the command-and-control infrastructure of Jan. 6th — there’s no way as a Republican that I could vote for anybody who’s anti-Constitution,” said former Rep. Denver Riggleman, who was once a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, in the meeting where more than 70,000 people reportedly joined.

In the latest letter addressed to the public, Republicans state:

“In short, Donald Trump cannot be trusted ‘to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic … and bear true faith and allegiance to the same.’ We believe that Kamala Harris can, and we urge other Americans to join us in supporting her.”

