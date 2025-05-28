News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Republican Senator Tells Trump To ‘Take Action’ Against Vladimir Putin: ‘I’ve Had Enuf’ Republican Senator tells Trump to "take action" against Vladimir Putin.







President Donald Trump doesn’t face much opposition from his GOP members, but one Republican senator is calling out the president for not scolding his friend, President Vladimir Putin, over Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

US Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) took to X on Memorial Day to send a tweet demanding that Trump “take action” against Russia in the form of sanctions.

“I’ve had enuf of Putin killing innocent ppl. Pres Trump Take action AT LEAST SANCTIONS,” Grassley wrote.

I’ve had enuf of Putin killing innocent ppl. Pres Trump Take action AT LEAST SANCTIONS — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 26, 2025

Grassley’s remarks appeared to prompt a response, as Trump addressed Russia’s attacks on Ukraine the following day, warning Putin that he’s “playing with fire.”

“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!” Trump declared on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s statement came after his May 25 post, in which he criticized both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his failed efforts to broker peace between the two nations.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him,” Trump wrote. “He has gone absolutely CRAZY!”

“He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers,” he continued. “Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, responded to Trump’s claims of preventing “really bad” things from happening to Russia by warning that such rhetoric could escalate into a potential World War III scenario.

“Regarding Trump’s words about Putin ‘playing with fire’ and ‘really bad things’ happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!” Medvedev wrote.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Rescinds HBCU Support: A Dismantling Of Opportunity For Our Youth